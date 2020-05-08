For the month of May, Spotless Specialty Cleaning and Restoration in Harrisonburg will be donating 15% of the company’s proceeds to the Small Business Resilience Grant Fund, its owner said on Facebook.
The fund was created by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce, which is made up of members of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, along with the city of Harrisonburg Economic Development Department and the Rockingham County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Doug Detrick, owner of Spotless Specialty Cleaning and Restoration, said he would also be making a personal donation to the fund as well.
Donations toward the fund will be used to support local small businesses in need of assistance.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.