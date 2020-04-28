In light of the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the current school year, the Rockingham County School Board decided not to add any more stress or changes to families for the upcoming school year and voted to delay staggered start times until at least the 2021-22 school year.
In November, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, along with an innovation committee, recommended that high school and middle school-aged students start school an hour later to allow for more sleep. Studies by the American Academy of Pediatrics show that pre-teens and teenagers need more sleep and starting the school day later can have a number of positive outcomes.
Although originally suggested for the entire school division, the School Board decided that a pilot program of schools in the Turner Ashby district would be a better starting point to see how the program did the first year.
The proposed program also shortened the school day by an hour at all grade levels to build in more time for teachers to collaborate.
The program was approved by the School Board despite push-back from parents who said the decision was being made too quickly without enough time for research and feedback from parents.
On Monday, after weeks of discussion, the School Board decided that the pilot program would be put on hold for at least one school year. The School Board approved this change in a unanimous vote.
The recommendation to delay the program came from Scheikl, who said that after everything that has happened in the last six weeks, the last thing parents need is more stress and more uncertainty. He added that shortening the school day in the fall after missing so much in-person instructional time this spring didn't make sense.
"It's not an end to the project," Scheikl said. In the fall, focus groups will be formed with parents and teachers to discuss adding staggered start times to the school calendar, possibly for the 2021-22 school year. This will also help alleviate parent concerns that the decision was made too hastily and without enough input from parents.
Also at the Monday meeting, a statement on the future of Linville-Edom Elementary School was read and supported by the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.
An engineering firm is designing a possible septic system that will meet the unique needs of the almost 100-year-old school. The septic system, as well as the need for an extensive renovation, led to Scheikl recommending in November that the school close following the 2020-21 school year.
Impassioned backlash as well as months of meetings with parents imploring Scheikl and the School Board to consider all options to keep the school open led to the investigation into whether an affordable septic system could be designed for the school.
Once the engineering firm has completed its design and it is determined that it is not too costly, it will be submitted to the Department of Environmental Quality for approval. The entire process will take months, Scheikl said.
Although no decisions have been made, Scheikl said: "One the design is returned and is not prohibitively expensive, we will move forward with it."
