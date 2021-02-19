The Supreme Court of Virginia authorized Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to resume jury trials, clerk of Rockingham County Circuit Court Chaz Haywood said Friday.
The local circuit court hasn’t held a jury trial since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as of Friday afternoon, the procedures for how the city and county will resume hasn't been posted on the state's website.
Attorney Aaron Cook said he hasn't seen the plan, but based on others he has seen around the state and discussions he had locally, he will likely have some concerns with it.
For example, the initial plan for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County called for those that wanted to watch the trial to do so from a live-feed at a remote location.
"I don't think that's a public jury trial," Cook said. "Whatever plan is passed we're probably going to have some problem with, but it's one step closer."
When it comes to scheduling the backlog of trials, Cook said, judges have said they are going to prioritize those that are locked up first.
In mid-September, the Supreme Court of Virginia began allowing some courts to resume trials, based on plans submitted to the court.
Haywood previously said several major changes to how the courthouse operates will be in place to balance safety with accessibility.
The Rockingham County Administration Center will serve as a gallery enabling those not directly involved with the trial to watch on a big screen set up in the fire and rescue training room.
Haywood said the main priority will be to make sure the jury is as safe as possible.
