The Virginia Department of Health launched its centralized vaccine pre-registration system Tuesday after several weeks of outcry and confusion as eligible residents tried to enroll.
The website is Vaccinate.Virginia.Gov and a statewide phone hotline is slated to open today for those without access to a computer or internet.
The website can also be used to check if a resident is pre-registered and get more information about the vaccination process in the state.
Virginians who have already pre-registered through their health districts do not need to re-enroll since that information carried over into the central system, according to Tuesday’s release from VDH. Those who have pre-registered with health districts are advised the transfer of information will take several days.
On Jan. 27, Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledged the public outcry about the vaccine rollout.
“I know this has been a source of great frustration for a lot of Virginians,” he said.
Nearly 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state as of Tuesday, according to VDH data.
At least 3,730 Rockingham County residents and 1,693 Harrisonburg residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. County residents have received at least 14,478 doses while city residents have received at least 6,724 doses, according to Tuesday VDH data.
Area residents, like others across the state, have run into barriers getting enrolled for vaccines due to confusion and a disjointed system.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations and deaths locally in Harrisonburg have trended downward since the beginning of the month while remaining steady in the county until sharply declining last week, according to VDH data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68 city and 76 county residents have died from the virus with 155 city residents and 298 county residents being hospitalized, according to VDH data.
No new county residents have been hospitalized since Feb. 9, when two county residents were newly hospitalized. The most recent Harrisonburg resident to be hospitalized was on Friday.
As of Tuesday, 5,585 cases have been identified in city residents and 5,918 cases have been identified in county residents.
Cases statewide have been on a downward trend since the mid-January, however officials still urge caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.