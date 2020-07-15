On Wednesday, Virginia became the first state in the nation to adopt emergency temporary standards for employers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
Federal law has no emergency standards for employers during the pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia Department of Health and the Occupational Safety Health Administration are not enforced.
Virginia’s new enforceable standards include requiring employers to inform their workforce within 24 hours if an employee tests positive, and if a worker has tested positive or is suspected of having the virus, they must not return until they have tested negative for the virus twice consecutively or they have stayed away for 10 days, according to a press release.
In addition, face coverings and social distancing are required for jobs that work with customers in close proximity, and when social distancing cannot happen, hand-washing and hand sanitizer must be made easily accessible, according to the release.
The standards were adopted by the 14-member Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board of the state Department of Labor and Industry after several meetings reviewing and amending the regulations.
Sal Romero, Harrisonburg city councilman, called the development a “win for workers.”
Romero worked in poultry plants during two summers in high school, and his parents have been working in the industry for more than 25 years. He introduced a resolution to City Council in support of the temporary standards, which was passed at council’s June 18 special meeting.
“I’m excited to hear that this was something that was passed forward,” Romero said of the standards. “I think it will provide protections for so many workers who are in a lot of ways heroes of our community because they have been essential during the pandemic."
The organizations Community Solidarity with the Poultry Workers, Virginia Organizing and the Legal Aid Justice Center petitioned the State Board of Health and the Safety Health Codes Board to increase protections for farm workers as well as poultry and other meat-processing workers during the pandemic.
Poultry workers have expressed concerns about conditions in plants during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Daily News-Record on multiple occasions but declined to go on the record, citing reservations about voicing concerns publicly and affecting their employment.
Lauro Carlos Bautista Lopez, 69, of Harrisonburg, was near retirement after working at Cargill in Dayton for around 30 years, but died two days after having tested positive for COVID-19 in late April, according to a previous interview with his son, Ricardo Bautista.
By May 20, 317 poultry workers across the Central Shenandoah Health District had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a May 25 statement from Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. An updated figure could not be obtained by Wednesday evening.
The district includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham, along with the counties of Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.
“It’s amazing the genesis of this movement came from a couple dozen leaders, advocates and workers in rural areas of Virginia,” said Jason Yarashes, the lead attorney and program coordinator at the Legal Aid Justice Center. “It just shows that people have a voice.”
And poultry plants are not the only large employers that are dealing with COVID-19.
Harrisonburg broth producer Kerry confirmed a positive diagnosis of the virus in its workforce, according to an April 9 email from Jim Egan, with corporate affairs and communications for the Irish multinational company.
LSC Communications’ printing plant in Harrisonburg had its second case of COVID-19 confirmed April 8, according to a hotline for the plant’s workers. The hotline was not updating case numbers due to the media using the hotline as a source when the Daily News-Record called the hotline for updated data Wednesday.
When Northam issued Executive Order 63, it included a provision requiring the commissioner of the department, C. Ray Davenport, to come up with emergency protocols to ensure employers are taking adequate precautions to keep their workers safe.
On June 22, the Virginia Poultry Federation, along with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and over 25 other business groups, submitted a joint letter voicing concerns about the then proposed emergency standards to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
The poultry industry has put great effort into placing measures at plants that meet or go above compliance with guidelines from the CDC, OSHA and the Virginia Department of Health, according to Hobey Bauhan, the president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.
“From the standpoint of actual worker protections, the regulation does not bring anything new to our protective measures,” Bauhan said.
He said that the "one-size-fits-all" approach of the standards could have unanticipated knock on effects as the COVID-19 pandemic and situation at workplaces evolve.
“The impact [of the standards] is going to be unknown at this point,” said Frank Tamberrino, the president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
The information will have to be circulated so that employers know what is expected of them as a result of the emergency standards, according to Tamberrino.
“It’s really going to have to be one of these educational efforts from the department of labor and the community to at least let people know what’s in there and what isn’t,” Tamberrino said.
The amendments and changes to the standards by the board improved the regulations from the original form proposed, he said.
“I think it’s a better document than when it first arrived [at the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry], but I still think there’s going to be some complications in there,” Tamberrino said. "The process of implementation is now going to be the key."
