Virginia reported back-to-back single-day highs for COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including nearly 10,000 new cases on Sunday, according to information from the Virginia Department of Health’s online dashboard.
The state tallied 9,914 new virus cases on Sunday, well above the 6,757 new cases posted on Saturday morning that had set a new daily record. Additionally, the VDH reported 73 new deaths over the weekend and 272 new hospitalizations.
Statewide numbers since the start of the pandemic have reached 439,305 cases, 19,913 hospitalizations and 5,729 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate for PCR-only tests across the state was 14.2% on Sunday morning.
In Rockingham County, the COVID-19 case count rose 140 over the weekend and now sits at 4,995. Cumulative hospitalizations rose by four, up to 254, as did deaths, with the county reporting 62 since the start of the pandemic.
Harrisonburg saw a rise of 74 cases, with a total of 5,037 now reported. Hospitalizations among city residents rose by two (140 total) and three deaths were counted over the weekend, with 53 now being reported.
In total, the Central Shenandoah Health District saw an increase of 453 cases over the weekend.
According to the VDH, 2,531 vaccine doses have been administered to residents of Rockingham County with 85 "fully vaccinated." In the city, 1,320 doses have been given with 75 residents fully vaccinated.
The Lord Fairfax Health District reported 419 new cases over the weekend, including 208 on Saturday and 211 on Sunday, as well as seven new hospitalizations and three deaths (all on Saturday.)
Frederick County added 136 cases on Saturday and Sunday. Shenandoah County added 86 cases, Winchester added 63, Page County added 62, Warren County added 52 and Clarke County added 20 cases.
Shenandoah and Page counties and Winchester each reported a death on Saturday.
Jim Sacco contributed to this report.
