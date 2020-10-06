Monday marked the first day of in-person classes at James Madison University since students were sent home a month ago due to a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases. About 56% of on-campus students returned to their homes, with 44% applying to stay. But with classes going fully online, the effect on positive COVID cases has been significant.
Classes resumed, but due to restrictions such as a 50-person maximum, many students did not feel a change from how things have been the past four weeks.
Sydney Newman, a sophomore and resident adviser at Garber Hall in the Village, said she did not return home, instead needing to remain on campus to fulfill her RA duties.
Because her dorm was still fairly full, Newman didn’t feel much of a change when students left or when they returned this past weekend.
And in terms of her classes, she only had one that was an optional in-person assignment.
“The rule of about 50 people max, that seemed hard to plan out, so I decided to take myself out of the equation,” Newman said, adding that it was also convenient to do her online classes from her dorm, which she doesn’t share with a roommate.
Although Newman is hopeful that they’ll be able to finish the semester without any complications, she’s operating under the advice she gives her residents: “Keep your head up, but not your hopes.”
“They’ve changed their plans twice, so we just don’t know,” she said.
Luke Saunders lives on campus as a freshman and returned home to McLean when students were asked to. He took only his basic necessities as he was told that he would be returning to campus, which he did on Saturday.
All of his classes are mostly online, and while he said he’s glad to be back, things feel pretty much the same. He has his dorm to himself after his roommate decided to defer a year due to the pandemic, making online classes easier to accommodate.
“I feel pretty good about being back. I’m optimistic,” Saunders said.
Unlike Saunders, fellow freshman Emily Smith has had to work with her roommate’s schedule and her own class schedule to decide who will be in their room in Ikenberry Hall and when. Because a lot of classes require participation, it is hard to both be in the room at the same time, Smith said.
For the same reason neither can go to a library for classes either, instead finding public places outside to attend Zoom classes.
But even so, Smith said it’s good to be back, and she’s also optimistic that this semester can conclude as normally as possible during these COVID times.
According to the JMU COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 1,522 total positive cases since July 1, and there are 31 active cases. There have been eight positive test results since Friday administered by the University Health Center.
There are three active COVID cases right now at Eastern Mennonite University, according to its dashboard, and there have been two new cases of COVID-19 at Bridgewater College in the past 14 days.
