While the majority of Eastern Mennonite School students sat in classrooms taking exams and counting down the hours until Thanksgiving break, a line of volunteers paced from the building to the parking lot Tuesday morning. Between the hands of seven National Honor Society students and school faculty were nearly 80 boxes of food carried to a gray truck set to deliver packages to families in need more than 100 miles away.
Two weeks ago, NHS students began a fall volunteer project of collecting monetary and food donations to benefit a food pantry run by Capital Christian Fellowship near Washington, a multi-cultural Mennonite-affiliated church.
Mennonite Central Committee representative Luke Schrock-Hurst brought 75 boxes to students earlier in the month, and NHS student leaders Karla Hostetter and Halie Mast reached out to students, faculty and staff to contribute money, fill a box at home or bring items for packing, which Hostetter and Mast did during afterschool hours. By Tuesday, more food was collected in the hallway than there were MCC boxes.
“Knowing we have a lot to give, it kind of came up as a good opportunity, especially around Thanksgiving, so that’s why we dedicated to take it on,” Hostetter said.
NHS faculty leaders Kevin Carini and Elwood Yoder said the majority of the drive’s orchestrating was taken on by the NHS students, so the success was entirely due to efforts from the volunteering seniors.
“Normally, I have my finger in the details, but this time I stepped back and was there if they needed me,” Yoder said.
Schrock-Hurst said the food pantry normally serves about 40 families per week, but jeopardizing and tumultuous situations from the pandemic increased the need to 400 households per week.
“It’s a suburb surrounded by many immigrant families. … Many of those were hardest hit, losing their jobs because of the pandemic,” he said. “The need has been tremendous.”
Each box contained canned produce and meat, oil, carbs and peanut butter valued at approximately $30 each.
Additional support for the Lanham, Md.-based church came from the proactive dedication of NHS students working in the IT department.
For years, a box of wedding bands lay discarded within a cupboard at the school. Seniors Adam Stoltzfus and Lleyton Stutzman were charged with organizing the workspace for the department and connected with previous faculty to attempt tracing the owners. When their search bore no results, the two took the bands to Harrisonburg’s Coin and Gift Shop and pawned them for $425 to contribute for the food bank. Along with financial contributions from the food drive, the club sent more than $2,500 to Capital Christian Fellowship.
Mast said the fundraiser and food drive was a great way to ring in Thanksgiving, by recognizing one’s privilege and giving to those in need.
“I really enjoyed just being able to do a service project,” Mast said. “It was a lot of fun and just being able to see the boxes fill up in the hallways, we made a big stack of them in the hallways and the school, and seeing them all stacked up was really cool.”
