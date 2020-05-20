With only a few weeks of what would have been the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, parents would normally be looking to organizations and businesses that offered summer camps.
However, like most aspects of regular life, summer camps are being put on hold for the time being until localities can be certain they are safe for everybody during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has in the past offered a wide variety of summer camps and activities, said Brittany Clem, marketing and special projects coordinator for the organization.
Some recent past summer programs, events and classes offered by the city included athletic camps such as youth ultimate Frisbee, fencing, volleyball, lacrosse, and soccer.
And of course, the department offered full-day childcare programs.
Classes offered included Zumba and interval fitness, special interest programs such as art classes and culinary workshops and enrichment programs such as Android and iPhone device workshops.
The parks department also offered a variety of swimming classes and lessons.
Along with classes and camps, special events such as the African American Cultural Festival, The Great American Campout and Community Cookout have been offered in the past but will have to be put on hold until it’s advisable for gatherings to take place.
According to Michael Parks, director of communication for the city, Harrisonburg has not decided if it will be able to move forward with those programs.
“We have created a reopening committee of city leadership staff to discuss how to begin reopening all of our city facilities and programming, and summer camps will be part of that discussion,” Parks said. “But, as of now, we do not have a timeline for when those decisions will be made.”
A call to Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Department Director Kirby Dean was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
However, according to the department website, due to COVID-19, all updates on summer day camp will be announced at a later date.
