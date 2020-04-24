Sunnyside Retirement Community confirmed Friday its second case of COVID-19 among employees at the nearly 500 resident campus.
“Our focus is on managing the situation and protecting the health and well-being of our residents and staff,” said Josh Lyons, president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities, in a statement.
According to the statement, officials at Sunnyside were notified of the positive test result Thursday afternoon and immediately informed their medical director, leadership and COVID-19 Task Force members. Residents and staff were informed Friday morning.
The employee is in self-isolation at home, the release said, and residents in the unspecified living area where the employee worked were immediately place in isolation and are being “closely monitored.” Staff considered to be at high risk of exposure will be placed under home isolation for 14 days, the release said.
The announcement comes four days after Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community said on its website that a second employee tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to the post, VMRC was notified on Monday that an employee who worked in the Warsack House of Woodland Park tested positive. That employee, the post read, last worked on April 17.
All 10 residents of the Warsack House — one of eight homes in the Woodland Park long-term care facility, have been placed in isolation for 14 days.
Sunnyside confirmed its first COVID-19 case on April 8, the same day Bridgewater Retirement Community announced that it, too, had an employee who worked at its Harmony House nursing household test positive. VMRC’s first case was announced on its website April 1.
COVID-19 cases were up to 355 in Harrisonburg with 23 hospitalized and nine deaths on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Rockingham County had 173 cases with 13 hospitalized and one death.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.