In an email sent Wednesday, Sunnyside Retirement Community announced its first COVID-19 case.
According to the email, the person who tested positive is an employee of the community, which is home to nearly 500 residents in independent, assisted, memory support and healthcare living located in Harrisonburg.
According to the email, the unidentified employee is self isolating at home.
Sunnyside officials were informed of the test result late Tuesday afternoon and "immediately shared the news with our Medical Director, leadership, and the COVID-19 Task Force members," the email read, with residents and staff informed early Wednesday.
"Staff considered to be at high risk of exposure will be placed under self-isolation at home for 14 days. Residents living in the area where the employee works were immediately placed in isolation and are being closely monitored," the release states.
“While this is a day we anticipated may come, we had hoped that our aggressive and proactive approach would prevent entry of this virus onto our campus,” said Josh Lyons, president & CEO, Sunnyside Communities.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose to 3,645, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest numbers, updated on the VDH’s website Wednesday, also show 36 cases in Harrisonburg and 20 in Rockingham County.
Page County has three reported cases with Shenandoah County reporting 13.
The new numbers also show that 615 people have been hospitalized, with 75 deaths. The number of people tested continued to climb, now at 30,645.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
