Residents located within the Lake Shenandoah watershed won’t see an additional fee on their real estate bill due in June, but could see the added fee come December.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is likely to hold a public hearing for proposed stormwater fees in June.
Based on a proposed timeline for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, the authority, made up of the Board of Supervisors, was projected to determine a fee structure in March, with the fees going out on the real estate tax bill in May.
A public hearing was scheduled for March 18 to allow comments on the proposed fee structure for property in the watershed, being an average total estimate of $276.19, but due to conflicts from COVID-19, a hearing was postponed.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said in February that the median fee could be $219.55, and town home owners could pay $80 a year.
Fees were calculated based on rooftop square footage.
County Administrator Stephen King said Monday the public hearing would be on or after June 10, when Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is expected to expire.
King said the process for the hearing could be similar to the county’s budget hearing, which allowed comments to be accepted during a two-week period.
“If I had to guess right now, I would say we’ll open the public hearing and input process on June 10 and continue through and include the June 24 board meeting date in that process,” King said.
If the board approves a fee, King said it would not be on a bill until the December real estate tax due date. King also said there is not expected to be any delay on projects relating to the stormwater control authority.
Those who would be billed are property owners located within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not limited to: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg-Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
Perry said Feb. 13 that estimated costs are $150,000 for engineering, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
