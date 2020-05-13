Harrisonburg City Council cut funding for its embattled Heritage Oaks Golf Course by $468,000 from the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 when it was approved for first time Tuesday.
The city has lost money to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on the nearly 20-year-old course course, including the $440,000 debt payment.
Concerns about the course have once again come to the fore, as the city faces staff layoffs and economic disruption from a precipitous drop in revenue due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opponents of subsidizing the course with taxpayer money and supporters of keeping the course operational have both expressed concern about the difference between the course’s cost and its revenue.
“It looks like they’re headed in the right direction,” said Bob Lewis, a regular of Heritage Oaks who also lives in Heritage Estates, the adjacent housing development. “I guess time will tell whether the cuts are adequate and or too much, and then it can’t support the services the golf course needs.”
The city budget must be approved a second time by council.
Lewis said the cuts should be carried through without impacting the services that draw in customers to Heritage Oaks, lest the cuts also lead to a decline in revenue.
Dave Sebastian, also regular of Heritage Oaks and resident of Heritage Estates, said there are other ways than just cutting funding to reduce the loss the city takes from operating the course.
“Golf courses are tough to make money [with] as it is, but if they’re going subsidize it some and cut [some of that funding], we should do whatever we can to increase the revenue and maybe charge members a little more,” he said. “I’d pay a little more to keep it open.”
Sebastian also expressed concern about transparency about the future of the golf course, citing that regulars have not been kept in the loop adequately about changes at the course.
This sentiment has been echoed by other Heritage Oaks regulars in previous interviews with the Daily News-Record.
At City Council's May 5 budget work session, it tasked staff to find a consultant for the course to save or make more money.
Questions regarding how the search for a consultant is going and for a statement from the city or the Parks and Recreation Department regarding the funding cut went unanswered by city spokesman Michael Parks on Wednesday afternoon.
The course is closed for golf during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people are allowed to walk the grounds.
