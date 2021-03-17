A survey was sent to thousands of Rockingham County parents and school staff members ahead of the decision to reopen school to more students four days a week.
The survey was meant to gauge how parents and staff members felt about the emotional and social needs of students and whether they were being met, as well as academic performance and how they felt students were holding up during virtual learning.
Finally, the survey asked parents whether they would support going back to school four days a week. On a scale from one to five, five being the highest level of support, 66% chose five for wanting to return to school four days a week. A little over 9% gave the question a four, 8% gave it a three, 4% gave it a two, and 12% gave it a one.
Of the 3,378 responses from parents about concern for the social and emotional well-being of children, responses were about evenly distributed. Each rating between one and five received approximately 20% of the votes, with three being the highest with 23%.
But when asked about concern over academic performance, 37% of parents rated this a five, with only 14% rating the category a one.
In addition to the survey, takers could leave comments on the topic.
“Parent comments involved a significant number of messages of support for returning to more in-person learning, the social needs of students, questions to clarify what changes may happen in the Home Learning Academy, and some concerns about students who have been working on the days they were not physically in attendance,” Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Teachers, on the other hand, have a greater concern for social and emotional well-being of students, though they were inconsistent with ratings for their own social and emotional well-being.
Of the 1,140 staff members who took the survey, 64% rated concern over social and emotion well-being at a four or five, with five having the highest number of responses.
Nealy 40% of surveyed staff members said they were concerned with students’ academic performances, with only 6% rating this category a one.
Teachers were also asked if they prefer students to return immediately or after spring break in mid-April. An overwhelming 76% said after spring break.
“Most staff comments focused on questions regarding new distancing rules, sanitizing and disinfecting protocols, rules for lunches, the time required to switch the learning mode for the third time this year, community health concerns and the effect on class sizes,” Scheikl said.
