Until further notice, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy will be waiving disconnects for non-payment and late payment penalty fees for residential members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SVEC said in a press release that it wants to ensure it is clear and transparent by informing members that while disconnects and late payment penalties are suspend, that does not release members from responsibilities for paying the electricity bills they have.
“At the end of this pandemic virus situation, while SVEC will be offering payment agreements, electricity bills remain on account and require payment,” the cooperative said.
SVEC serves the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, along with the city of Winchester.
Dominion said in a press release that "customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time."
"Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7."
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.