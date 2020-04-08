Opposing hitters are not the biggest challenge these days for starting pitcher Brenan Hanifee — that would be keeping sharp for a baseball season that may or may not happen.
Hanifee, who turns 22 next month, was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles out of Turner Ashby in 2016. He was at minor league spring training in Sarasota, Florida last month when COVID-19 put a halt to pro baseball around North America.
So he drove back home to Rockingham County in the middle of March — and totally understands the decision to shut down pro ball.
“Absolutely. As much as I love baseball, there is a lot more in this world than baseball. This is obviously one of them,” he told the News-Record on Wednesday of the pandemic that has killed thousands. “We need to get this thing past us and get back to playing again.”
There is a little bit of a silver lining for Hanifee, a 6-foot-5 hurler who turned down East Carolina to sign with the Orioles.
He has been able to throw here the past few weeks to Ben Breazeale, 25, a minor-league catcher in the Baltimore system who played at Wake Forest. It turns out the girlfriend (Kimmy Guerin) of Breazeale is an assistant tennis coach at James Madison University and also attended Wake Forest.
Hanifee worked out here with Breazeale this winter before heading to Sarasota in February.
“It was kind of a coincidence. He asked me (in the minors) where I lived one day,” Hanifee said of Breazeale, a teammate for part of last season with the Frederick (Md.) Keys. That is when Breazeale learned Hanifee grew up just a few miles from JMU.
Hanifee has been throwing about two times a week and usually about 35 to 40 tosses per session.
“I treat this more (like) an early spring training and early-season phase,” he said Wednesday. Hanifee said the ideal weather is a big boast and he shutters to think if he came back to snow and 30 degrees in Rockingham County.
Hanifee was among the group of minor league players throughout pro baseball that received some financial assistance while the sport is on hold. In his case, that is $400 dollars per week — not a lot but it helps with meals, etc.
There could be a bigger payday in the future.
The Orioles’ scout that signed Hanifee is Rich Morales, who is based in Blacksburg. “I wouldn’t call last year a bump in the road. It was more of a learning curve for him,” Morales said Wednesday of the TA graduate. “I still think he is a big-league starter. I am expecting him to have a huge year this year.”
The right-hander advanced to high Single-A Frederick in 2019 and was 9-10 with an ERA of 4.60 in 24 games, with 22 starts. He was the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week in early July. He has been ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Baltimore system at times in his career.
Hanifee’s pitching coach last season at Frederick was Justin Lord, a former minor league hurler with Kansas City. Lord joined the Washington system after last season and is slated to be the pitching coach for the Nationals’ high Single-A team in the Carolina League, based at a new stadium in Fredericksburg.
“Despite what the numbers say, I thought he had a successful season,” Lord said Wednesday. “He got to a level he had not been challenged at before. He had to pitch a little bit different than he had in the past.”
“The one thing I will say about Brenan: he is so much mature than his age in terms of preparation and in terms of daily routine,” Lord added. “He takes his job very seriously. He does not have a big seesaw in terms of emotion. He is the same calm person” despite the outcome.
Hanifee allowed three runs or less in three of his last four starts in 2019 — and just one run in two of those outings. In 129 total innings, he allowed 126 hits and 57 walks with 78 strikeouts with a fastball that sits in the low 90s.
“The challenges he faced last year, he took them in stride and he took them as a professional,” Lord said. “You saw those changes and approaches come to fruition in July and August when he had really good outings. He is a guy that wants the ball every fifth day. He doesn’t like to come out of games.”
“He is more mature than some college-age guys” drafted out of college, Lord added. “Last year we worked more on the four-seam (fastball) to become a weapon for him. His slider and changeup got better last year. I am excited to see him pitch this year, even if he is on the other side.”
Can Hanifee make the majors? “I feel like he has it in him, for sure,” Lord said. “I definitely see him pitching in the big leagues. He has a lot of good years ahead of him.”
Hanifee had ramped up to about 45 pitches per session in Florida before things shut down. “I felt great. It is unfortunate timing but that’s the way it is,” said Hanifee, who was living in Florida with two teammates.
For now, Hanifee and the baseball world waits.
“They are doing a very nice job of communicating with us,” he said of the Orioles. “There is not a whole lot of (new) information about the plan moving forward but they are there for us for our pitching workouts. That has been nice.”
