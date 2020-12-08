Last month it was decided that more Rockingham County Public Schools students would head back to the classroom two days a week.
For middle school teachers in particular, this meant balancing in-person and virtual learning for the first time.
Before Nov. 16, middle school teachers were teaching entirely virtual. Now, they are juggling both mediums. Along with the fact that middle school students are only in-person two days a week, there are also those families who opted to have their children remain totally virtual. This has created challenges for teachers as they balance both teaching duties.
This is Madalynn Payne’s first year teaching, and what a way to start a teaching career. Payne is a sixth-grade math teacher at Montevideo Middle School who is teaching one class virtually and two in-person.
“It really feels like six separate classes because each class is split in half and attends on an A/B schedule,” Payne said. “Prior to that transition, I taught three classes virtually.”
To accommodate these trying times and the challenges, Payne decided to try a “flipped classroom” model where she pre-recorded instructional videos that students watch on their own to take notes. This frees up time in class, whether virtually on in-person, for more discussions and demonstrations.
This structure continued to work well in the hybrid model, Payne said. Students know they are expected to watch and take notes on their own and Payne said she believes they appreciate doing less “boring” things in class. Another benefit of pre-recording is that students can re-watch anytime to review or watch later to catch up.
The hardest part of balancing virtual and in-person learning has been the loss of planning time as a result of the shift to the hybrid model. Whereas she once had two hours and 45 minutes of planning in a day, now Payne only has 90 minutes, which has to be split between meetings, and both co-planning and personal planning.
But at the end of the day, Payne is trying to focus on the positives during her first year as a teacher.
“Students seem to be starving for positive interaction. I am so happy that I get to be that for the 73 students I see over the course of two days,” she said. “Students are still learning despite the circumstances and have learned other unprecedented skills.”
Unlike Payne, Dana Mozingo has been teaching for 20 years and is a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Montevideo Middle School.
Most of Mozingo’s time is spent teaching in-person, but she does have one class that is still being taught via Zoom.
Having to juggle both types of teaching has made forming personal relationships with all students difficult.
“That has always been the most important aspect of teaching for me. There are definitely exceptions, but with so many students not using their cameras on Zoom, it makes it difficult to create an engaging, bonded classroom environment,” Mozingo said. “We are all just doing the best that we can.”
Jolene Wiseman has been teaching for 13 years. The seventh-grade math teacher at Montevideo Middle School has two in-person classes and one virtual class every day.
Although juggling both has been a challenge, Wiseman said she is very glad to have students back in the classroom for the first time since March.
The hardest part so far has been accepting that there is only so much that can be done by teachers when students are learning at home. If there isn’t accountability at home for students to log in to their Zoom classes, there is only so much that Wiseman can do about it.
“I can’t make a child turn off the background noise they are experiencing, whether it’s siblings or TV or a video game,” she said. “I can’t make sure they are not daydreaming or even sleeping.”
Wiseman sees these kids falling behind, but there is only so much she can do about it.
“We need parents to help us with this accountability more this year than any other year. Education has always needed to be team effort between parents, students and teachers, and this year that is even more critical,” Wiseman said.
And for that reason, teachers have been more gracious than ever before with students. As long as their trying their best, taking responsibility for their learning, teachers will do pretty much anything to help, Wiseman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.