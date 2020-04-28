As April winds down and we approach six weeks since COVID-19 brought sports to a halt across the country, it's hard not to think about what could have been.
The Broadway-Turner Ashby rivalry would certainly be the talk of the Valley District baseball scene by now. The district's softball race could have been as wide open as it has been in recent memory. And man, the area was primed to have several state champions at the Virginia High School League track and field championships in June.
Instead, the athletic year has come to a close. Sure, the VHSL said it will consider other options to get some games in for the spring teams this summer — although that's unlikely with all of the hurdles they would have to cross. But it won't crown a state champion and the season has already been altered dramatically to the point that nothing will feel the same.
So just like that, it's time to reflect. And even though it was short, it was quite the year for local high school athletics. There were state champions in wrestling, cross country, and indoor track and field. The Spotswood girls basketball team won a second-straight VHSL Class 3 state title, even though it is as a co-champion with rival Lord Botetourt. And several other local teams accomplished historic feats this year in a variety of different sports.
With the 2019-20 high school season now closed, here's a quick look back at the 10 best events that the city/county was able to experience:
Blazers Edge Knights In Valley Thriller
Date: 10/18/19
Cole Myers’ 8-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter capped an eight-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that gave the Trailblazers their first, and only, lead in a thrilling 14-10 victory over Turner Ashby in Valley District football action in Penn Laird.
“It was a credit to those guys,” SHS fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “They played a heck of a football game and their kids came out ready to play. We have to match that intensity and I don’t think we did at the beginning. ... We found a way to win and that’s the important thing.”
Wildcats Hold Off Blue Streaks In Close One
Date: 11/2/2019
The Wildcats certainly didn’t make it easy for themselves with some late-game mistakes, but they made it even tougher on Harrisonburg as they held on for a thrilling 34-29 Valley District win in the second game of the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic.
“They just whipped us,” Blue Streaks coach Chris Thurman said. “We came out flat in the first half, didn’t play very well. We tried to run the ball and just couldn’t. All the credit to them. They beat us.”
Cline, Flames Rally For Thrilling State Quarterfinal Win
Date: 11/6/2019
The third-seeded Flames rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat sixth-seeded Guardian Christian Academy 23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-21, 15-5 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III quarterfinals in volleyball.
“The only thing I can say about them is they're fighters,” Eastern Mennonite coach Jonathan Williams said. “I mean, my goodness. What a match. Even though we never had that type of competition this year, they always fought through adversity. This was just the greatest adversity they’d ever seen. When your back is up against the wall, which theirs was, you find that energy, find the heart. They found that tonight.”
East Rock's Austin Captures State Gold
Date: 11/16/2019
The East Rockingham sophomore ran a season-best time of 16:00 to cruise to the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys cross country championship at Green Hill Park in Salem and became the first city/county runner to capture a state championship since Spotswood's Joseph Gibson took home gold in 1994.
"I love representing my school and my area," Austin said. "I think the Shenandoah Valley is very underestimated in how competitive we are. There are so many good runners from there. To come here and get a state championship and to be able take it back home, it just feels good to represent not only my school but my entire area."
Motivated Eagles Hold Off Gobblers In Thriller
Date: 12/23/2019
Sophomore standout Tyler Nickel scored a game-high 32 points and had some key stops defensively down the stretch to help East Rockingham hold off the Gobblers for a thrilling 56-53 non-district victory in boys basketball action in Elkton.
“This was two teams that wanted it bad,” Broadway veteran coach Dwight Walton said. “They came out and hit us a little harder out of the start, definitely showed that they wanted to make a bit of a statement tonight. I thought we kept our composure, though, and walked ourselves back into it, and then we made a heck of a game out of it.”
TA Girls Stay Composed In OT Win
Date: 1/21/2020
Turner Ashby regained momentum and pulled away in overtime for a 55-50 rivalry win over Broadway in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS.
“Boy, our kids earned it,” veteran TA coach Rob Lovell said. “Great teams find a way and I thought they found a way tonight. It was a night where we didn’t shoot the ball the best. It was 100 percent an effort win for us. I’m just really proud of all of our kids.”
Walker's Putback Lifts Streaks Over Blazers
Date: 2/17/2020
Blue Streaks forward Claudeson Tacy tipped a rebound to guard Jazen Walker, who quickly scored on the putback with 3.4 seconds remaining to give second-seeded Harrisonburg a thrilling 44-42 win over city/county rival and top-seeded Spotswood in front of a packed house in Penn Laird the Valley District boys basketball semifinals.
“This is how the Valley District tournament used to be every night,” Blue Streaks coach Don Burgess said. “Coach Edwards and I battled. That pride was there. It means a lot to us and I think with these guys, everyone was motivated. It was a game that was really built on pride.”
TA Senior Dominates, Captures 2nd Straight State Title
Date: 2/22/2020
Turner Ashby senior and University of Virginia signee Jessie Knight put his prep career to bed with a pin of Rockbridge County's David Allio with 10 seconds remaining in the second period to capture his second-straight Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight wrestling championship in front of a packed house at the Salem Civic Center.
“It feels amazing," Knight said. "It’s better than doing it once. I can say that. It’s just an amazing feeling. I want to thank everybody that made it happen.”
Bulldogs Rally For Regional Crown
Date: 2/29/2020
The top-seeded Bulldogs rallied for a thrilling 59-58 win over second-seeded Strasburg in the Region 2B girls basketball championship in Penn Laird to advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament for the first time.
“It just means so much because of where we were to where we are now," Luray point guard Brynlee Burrill said. "When I first started playing, we were last in the district. Now we’ve come so far, so it means so much to me."
Nickel, Evick Lead Eagles To Region 2B Championship
Date: 2/29/2020
Tyler Nickel erupted for 43 points — two shy of matching his career-high — as East Rockingham defeated Stuarts Draft 106-95 in a thrilling Region 2B boys basketball championship in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Spotswood High School.
"We had a lot of guys step up," Eagles coach Carey Keyes said. 'We made winning plays down the stretch. We handled the pressure well and I thought we did a great job of killing the clock late in the game. I am just really proud of the guys.”
