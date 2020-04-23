Set a heavy-bottomed saucepan at medium-high on the stovetop and fill with oil, just enough to cover the bottom. Once you have gauged the pot is sufficiently hot by sacrificing a kernel for combustion, pour in the rest of your kernels and cover with a lid, shaking occasionally to ensure bottom pieces do not burn. Once popping slows down, pull it off the burner and presto.
Now that you have a bucketful of popcorn ready to go, dress it up with your favorite sweet, spicy or savory toppings, sit back and relax because Court Square Theater is bringing the movie magic into your home.
Movie theaters are one of many businesses that have shut down due to the new coronavirus. On March 16, Court Square Theater closed and has remained empty of moviegoers and buttery popcorn since.
To combat the loss of in-person ticket sales, theater manager Mark Finks said Court Square began offering a virtual movie theater experience with the help of the theater industry.
“Honestly, it was something we weren’t necessarily planned to do, but fortunately a lot of the distributors or movie studios we work with for our normal film program had reached out to us with the possibility of doing online streaming,” Finks said. “We’ve also been lucky. ... People from the movie industry around the country that have been supportive of art house cinema in general that have also purchased tickets from all online theater, even though they don’t live in the community, just to help support all small theaters.”
Finks said most big-name studios have not offered the option to provide digital streaming through theaters, but smaller distributors are working across the country to provide content and help however they can. Since early March, many events and screenings have been canceled or postponed, but films like the collection from “The Best of CatVideoFest” and Sony’s “The Traitor” are available for at-home streaming through Court Square Theater.
Harrisonburg resident Karina Kline-Gabel has collaborated and supported the theater for years as the founder and director of the annual Hispanic Film Festival and a frequent moviegoer. She said having the theater in town has widely benefited the community by inviting various entertaining and thought-provoking opportunities to Harrisonburg.
While Kline-Gabel said she dreams of sitting once again in the theater’s classic red seats, she streamed the nature documentary “Fantastic Fungi” last week and loved having an unknown, quality film available to explore and enjoy.
“We can have a film chosen for us, which is great because I’m sure families all over America are sick of trying to figure out what to watch every night,” she said. “Mark Finks and the Arts Council have just done such a great job of making sure they select entertainment we can all appreciate from a broad audience pool.”
On the virtual marquee now are independent and big-screen titles such as “Fantastic Fungi,” available for 48-hour rent for $5 or purchase for $15, “The Traitor,” available for 72 hours for $10, and a handful of titles are splitting 50% of ticket sales with the theater, such as “The Whistlers,” available for 72 hours for $12.
The building is shut down, but the employees are still on payroll, so Finks said he is glad to have a source of sales to provide for the workers.
“It’s obviously nowhere near the reception or the attendance that we get for live film. It’s definitely not enough to pay the bills, but the people that are interested and continuing to see new and interesting films and to see what documentaries are out there on different subjects, it’s been a good response from a core group of our moviegoers,” he said. “Every ticket purchase is helpful and helps us keep our staff on payroll for now, and it’s definitely appreciated.”
Kathy Whitten previously attended the theater almost weekly for live music, movies and fundraisers, and said news of its temporary closing tore at her heart because it is among her favorite local treasures and losing it permanently would be irreparable to downtown.
“Everything downtown is about community, and that’s what Court Square Theater is about, too. It’s not just to go to a movie. You go to the movies and see the people that work there and attend. They are all people you know and care about and are connected to, so that’s the thing; it’s the connectivity, and COVID-19 has messed with our connectivity,” Whitten said.
Most films are compatible with desktop, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast and AirPlay, but each film is different and lists specifics online. To watch a film through the virtual movie theater, audiences must use an email, and the movie link will be sent to the inbox.
“It is one of the cornerstones of downtown,” Whitten said. “It would be a real blow to our town to lose our theater, so that’s not even an option as far as I’m concerned. We have to figure out a way to make it successful again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.