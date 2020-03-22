It was this time last year that Solomon Vanhorse introduced himself.
A fixture in James Madison’s regular rotation of running backs this past season, he tallied five rushing touchdowns and a receiving score for a strong redshirt freshman campaign.
But last spring Vanhorse was almost unheard of, and yet, he used each practice to impress JMU coach Curt Cignetti during Cignetti’s first set of practices in charge of the Dukes. Vanhorse took snaps with the fourth- and third-team offesnes before eventually working his way into second-string reps and then snaps with the starters by the time JMU’s spring game rolled around.
“He continues to do it one play at a time,” Cignetti said about Vanhorse after that spring showcase when the 5-foot-7 back racked up a scrimmage-best 103 all-purpose yards last April. “He can run it, he can catch it and does what he’s supposed to do.”
This is typically the time in the football calendar when impacts can begin to be made. Players who were backups or afterthoughts in the past – like Vanhorse was – are able to use spring practice as their catalyst to move toward the top of the depth chart or at least closer to more playing time.
Unfortunately, there won’t be any spring football heroes this year with COVID-19 forcing programs across the country, including JMU, to scrap the March and April routine.
Though, say, plans wouldn’t have been disrupted. These four Dukes – not necessarily coming from as off the radar as Vanhorse did – would’ve been poised for breakout springs:
LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
Throughout this past fall, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey played understudy to former All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team choice Dimitri Holloway and third-team selection Landan Word.
“When you’re playing behind guys like that there’s not too much you can do,” Tucker-Dorsey told the DN-R after JMU’s win over Weber State in the FCS semifinals this past December. “You just got to stay down and be ready when your number is called.”
He tied his career-high for tackles with five against the Wildcats that night, and during his redshirt sophomore season the Lake Taylor (Norfolk) product primarily appeared on special teams and as part of the Dukes’ nickel package on defense.
But with Holloway and Word graduated, it’s likely Tucker-Dorsey’s number would’ve been called on.
Considering he was a rotational player in 2019, it’s more than likely he would’ve been given the first shot to earn the WILL linebacker position where he backed up Holloway last year. Senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama probably would be granted the first crack to take Word’s vacated spot at MIKE.
Tucker-Dorsey finished last season with 32 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
OL Nick Kidwell
The JMU offensive line isn’t starting over in 2020, but has key spots to fill with three starters having graduated from last year’s group.
Apparently, redshirt sophomore Nick Kidwell had already realized first-team roles were up for grabs.
“I think Nick Kidwell has looked awesome,” JMU strength coach Brian Phillips said earlier this month when discussing players who were thriving during the Dukes’ winter workouts. “He is an offensive lineman that we need to step up, but Nick Kidwell has done awesome from a strength and on-the-field perspective.”
Kidwell was the backup right guard on the depth chart this past fall, but he also played left tackle during the spring of 2019. Versatility will only help the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder in pursuit of a solidified starting role.
DE Jalen Green
A prize signee of JMU’s 2019 recruiting class, Jalen Green proved he was good enough and ready to see game action in his first season with the Dukes as he made 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and registered half a sack this past season.
And it’s plausible to believe had the Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) alum not been behind two NFL prospects, Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka, he could’ve even seen more playing time last fall.
With Carter and Daka moved on, Green has an obvious opportunity to fill either spot.
Senior defensive tackle Mike Greene said, “Jalen Green is looking good,” when asked earlier this month about which teammates were standing out to him during winter strength and conditioning drills.
A strong spring would’ve sent Green into the summer as a clear part of JMU’s starting defensive line. Green is Good Counsel’s all-time leader in sacks with 38.5.
WR Reggie Brown
Whenever the Dukes do reconvene, there’s going to be a wide receiver that hasn’t played very much vying for significant playing time.
JMU graduated its top-three pass catchers from last year – Brandon Polk, Riley Stapleton and Dylan Stapleton – and inside receiver Jake Brown is the only player returning who had at least 30 catches last season.
That means reps would’ve been available this spring for all wide receivers on the roster including redshirt sophomore Reggie Brown. Since Brown arrived on campus in 2018, his teammates haven’t hesitated to mention the raw talent and strong work ethic that he has.
Last spring even former quarterback Ben DiNucci pointed out that Brown had caught his attention.
Perhaps, Brown, who made his first career catch against St. Francis last season, would’ve put together a string of consistent practices to earn more reps come August and eventually this coming season.
