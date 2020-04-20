As Accordius Health in Harrisonburg deals with a COVID-19 outbreak, Jacey Roberts spends almost every minute she can trying to save lives.
The physician assistant has worked at the nursing home since July, employed by Valley Family and Elder Care -- a company hired by Accordius to provide medical care to the residents at the South Avenue facility.
“These residents are like family to me,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to see them sick. I want to be by their side.”
On Saturday, North Carolina-based Accordius Health released a statement announcing that 81 residents and 12 of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at its South Avenue facility.
The statement also said two residents died from COVID-19.
On Monday, an employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being fired, said five residents died from Sunday into Monday morning.
Dr. Jonathan Shenk, medical director for Valley Family and Elder Care, said he couldn’t confirm the claim. However, he said, Accordius is working with the Virginia Department of Health to report updates more efficiently.
“This is a very deadly disease,” he said. “It spreads like wildfire.”
Calls to Kim Morrow, chief operating officer for Accordius Health, weren’t returned Monday.
Monday’s COVID-19 statewide tally on the Virginia Department of Health website reported 8,990 cases, an increase from 8,537 reported Sunday. The data showed 252 cases in Harrisonburg and 106 in Rockingham County.
The statewide death count increased from 277 on Sunday to 300 on Monday.
While the death toll will likely rise at the Harrisonburg Accordius facility, the health care providers say it won’t be from a lack of trying.
Roberts said the nurses and certified nursing assistants, who are employed by Accordius, are working tirelessly.
With some staff members testing positive, she said, others have stepped up.
“They’re pouring themselves out for their patients,” Roberts said. "Some are working double and triple shifts. They are taking it to a whole new level.”
During the last week, several people have placed signs outside calling the health care providers heroes.
Roberts said she’s just doing her job.
“It’s what I’m called to do,” she said.
Shenk said he sees it differently. Roberts, and his other physician assistant, Kerwin Borntrager, and the rest of the staff at Accordius are heroes.
“These guys have have been working tirelessly,” Shenk said.
As cases of COVID-19 began to mount at the home, family members of residents expressed concern about a lack of communication from Accordius.
Earlier this month, Crystal Gale joined a list she never wanted to be on.
It’s a growing list of family members searching for answers about their loved ones battling COVID-19 at Accordius Health.
The city resident told the Daily News-Record on Monday that she has no idea what condition her 61-year-old mother is in.
“I’m worried,” Gale said. “I can’t physically go in there and check on her.”
Gale said she first received a phone call from a North Carolina number on April 10 informing her of the outbreak at the facility but was told her mother wasn’t among those who tested positive for the virus.
On Wednesday, she said, she received another phone call from a North Carolina number informing her that her mother tested positive.
That is the last time she received an update about her mother, she said, despite repeated calls. She has no idea if her mother is still at the home or at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
“I called again this morning, and they just took my name and number,” said Gale, who added she last visited her mother just before the lockdown took effect last month.
While it’s Accordius’ responsibility to notify family members, Shenk said, it can be overwhelming for staff. He said staff tries to call the legal guardian listed on the account and relies on them to notify other family members.
Shenk said that calling five family members for each resident, each day, would be nearly impossible.
“That’s 500 phone calls,” he said “We’re struggling. We simply can’t make all those calls.”
Roberts said she tries to make calls when she can, even though it's not a task she’s responsible for doing.
“My heart goes out to them, knowing they can’t be there for their loved ones,” she said.
Shenk also said family members can arrange to see their loved ones through windows.
Previously, family members said they were denied such access. Shenk said it was a “miscommunication.”
“We would love to see that happen,” he said.
