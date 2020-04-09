In emails sent Wednesday, Sunnyside Retirement Community and Bridgewater Retirement Community announced their first COVID-19 cases.
Both facilities said the positive tests were employees.
The two new diagnoses lifted the number of COVID-19 cases at area retirement facilities to three. Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community confirmed Wednesday that on April 1 it posted to its website’s health alert page that an employee working in assisted living dining was diagnosed with the disease.
“It’s a sad day,” said Crista Cabe, director of marketing and sales at BRC. “We have been working really hard for this day not to come. There’s a little bit of shock, and we are anxious. We feel that we have followed all the protocols.”
According to BRC’s release, the employee worked in Harmony House nursing household, informed BRC she tested positive for COVID-19 and was last at work on Sunday. During her shift, the email says, she wore a face mask in accordance with BRC policy. She was asymptomatic during her final shift, the release said, and sought health care on Monday for what she thought was a sinus infection.
According to BRC, family members of Harmony’s 21 long-term care residents are being notified. BRC has over 500 residents on its campus.
An email from Sunnyside said the person who tested positive at the 500-resident campus east of Harrisonburg is an employee.
According to the email, the unidentified employee is self-isolating at home.
Sunnyside officials were informed of the test result late Tuesday afternoon and “immediately shared the news with our Medical Director, leadership, and the COVID-19 Task Force members,” the email read, with residents and staff informed early Wednesday.
“Staff considered to be at high risk of exposure will be placed under self-isolation at home for 14 days. Residents living in the area where the employee works were immediately placed in isolation and are being closely monitored,” the release stated.
“While this is a day we anticipated may come, we had hoped that our aggressive and proactive approach would prevent entry of this virus onto our campus,” said Josh Lyons, president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities, in a release.
Karen Wigginton, chief marketing officer at Sunnyside, wrote in an email that there was no additional information to provide while the facility works with the Virginia Department of Health.
According to Maureen Pearson, director of public relations and outreach at VMRC, the facility was notified on March 31 of its employee’s positive test and she was asymptomatic during her final shift on March 21.
“All VMRC staff undergo daily health screenings, including recorded temperature readings prior to work. Residents in long-term care and assisted living are monitored at each employee shift for cough, shortness of breath and fever,” Pearson wrote in an email.
Sunnyside, VMRC and BRC began implementing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 to their campuses in March. Those measures included closing the campuses to all outside visitors and requiring employees to wear face masks, according to releases.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose to 3,645, according to the VDH.
The latest numbers, updated on the VDH’s website Wednesday, also show 36 cases in Harrisonburg and 20 in Rockingham County.
Page County has three reported cases, with Shenandoah County reporting 13.
The new numbers also show that 615 people have been hospitalized, with 75 deaths. The number of people tested continued to climb, now at 30,645.
It’s among the aging population where most of the concerns have been placed. At Canterbury Rehabilitations & Healthcare Center, a long-term care facility in Henrico County, 33 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the facility.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
Though the state has not released demographics for the 75 total deaths in the commonwealth, according to the VDH website, 730 of the cases statewide are between the ages of 50-59. The second leading age group is the 60-69 range with 625, followed by 598 cases among 40- to 49-year-olds.
“We continue to check the new guidance every day,” Cabe said. “Our senior team meets every day to review new information and if any new measures need to be implemented. We’re committed to doing everything we can.”
Since the employee’s diagnosis, Bridgewater Retirement Community announced it has quarantined household residents to their rooms, employees who came into contact with the affected person have been asked to self-isolate at home, Harmony household employees are now using a separate entrance and the facility has prepared a COVID-19 “isolation suite” in preparation for a possible resident infection.
