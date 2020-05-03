Timberville husband and wife Glen and Melissa Adams unloaded their trailer, bringing racks of clothes into the empty parking lot next to Kline’s and Subway on South Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The Adamses have independently been giving free clothes out for 15 years through their ministry, Vertical Connections, and on Saturday, they continued their mission even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started with one box of clothes in 2005, and we just kept going with it and it grew from there,” Glen Adams said.
And the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the first challenge the Adamses have had to overcome to continue their mission.
“I had two back injuries back years ago [in 2011] and we almost stopped,” Glen Adams said.
They thought about passing on the mission, but then Glen recovered.
“He wasn’t supposed to be walking,” Melissa Adams said.
And, sure enough, the Adamses were out on the sunny Saturday morning, taking precautions and offering their service to the community.
The Adamses began Vertical Connections Ministries after they struggled through hard times, according to Glen Adams.
“At that point, we were in need and people were giving to us,” he said. “And when we came out of that time period, then we wanted to give back.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple would distribute roughly 1,500 pounds of clothes in a month, according to Melissa Adams.
The couple would travel “everywhere from Woodstock down to Buena Vista on a regular basis,” she said. “A couple times a year we’d take it down to North Carolina.”
Typically, the couple would go out three days a week and set up in places such as government-subsidized housing and other areas where people may be in need of clothes, according to the Adamses.
“We’ve had so many people reach out to us and say, ‘We need clothes for our kids, but I have no money,'” Glen Adams said when asked about continuing during the pandemic.
“It’s one thing if you’re an adult, but kids — they grow so fast,” Melissa Adams said.
The Adamses said they had contacted local authorities to see if they could continue to give out free clothes during the pandemic, and they said authorities agreed as long as social distancing was observed and stock and racks were disinfected regularly, according to Glen Adams.
The couple have stopped collecting donations of clothes due to the slowdown from the pandemic, Glen Adams said, but they will continue to set up their racks in the area to help where they can.
On Tuesday, the couple will be at the Mason Motors lot in Timberville between 9 and 11:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Glen Adams.
The Adamses recommended that people follow Glen Adams on Facebook to know where the next locations will be if they are interested.
