Timberville COVID Patient Leaves Sentara RMH After 110 Days

Lisa Shifflett got a call from her sister, Kathy Cubbage, who lives across the road in Timberville, with a startling message on the night of Dec. 5.
“She said, 'I can’t breathe,'” Shifflett said.
Later that night, Cubbage, 55, called an ambulance, which took her to Sentara RMH Medical Center. By that evening, she was on a ventilator fighting for her life against COVID-19.
“I don’t remember none of it. I don’t remember getting COVID or nothing,” Cubbage said.
After 110 days, Cubbage, flanked by Shifflett and other family members from across Rockingham County, finally left the hospital on Thursday.
“I’m just thankful that I’m alive 'cause a couple, a good many, didn’t think I was going to make it,” Cubbage said.
And some of those who didn't give up on Cubbage were at her side Thursday — her sisters Shifflett and Pat Baker, of Broadway; niece Amy Hoover, of Linville; and Rachel Turner, of Singers Glen, a first cousin by marriage.
Cubbage and her family members also thanked the caregivers and called nurse McKayla Gill, 24, of Fulks Run, a "new sister."
“She is definitely a miracle,” Gill said of Cubbage as many in the room fought back tears. “I think everyone here would agree with that, and that’s why we’re celebrating so hard today. She’s had some very touch-and-go moments and seeing the hospital here how much work we’ve put in, how much work she’s put in, because if she wouldn’t have put in work, I don’t think anything we would have done would’ve helped either.”
Cubbage said support from their fellow church congregants at New Market Voice Tabernacle helped greatly, in addition to their prayers.
“The family never gave up and we stood behind the family with our faith as a body,” said Charles Clinedinst, pastor of the church.
Cubbage said that when she was awake, she would FaceTime fellow congregants and others would visit in person, even all the way from Madison County.
“She had been through some hardship in her life and through that we've stood beside her as much possible as their family and sisters who helped her out every day and made sure there was somebody by her side,” Clinedinst said.
Sentara RMH surprised Cubbage with a send-off, clapping and cheering while lining the walls as Cubbage waved and was wheeled out on a gurney.
Cubbage isn't the only long-term COVID patient in the Sentara system nor the only one caregivers clapped for and celebrated. In January, Sentara Martha Jefferson also released a patient, Peggy Kuehl, who had been battling COVID-19 for three months, according to NBC12 reports.
Over 541,000 Americans have died from COVID, including 102 Rockingham County residents and 95 Harrisonburg residents, according to Thursday data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
“I could have been like all the others who lost their life, but thank God I made it through,” Cubbage said.
To others facing COVID, Cubbage said to stay strong and for their family to not give up.
“Because mine didn’t” she said.
Cubbage has one more stop before home, though. She left Sentara RMH on Thursday for Life Care Center of New Market for some more rehabilitation before going home to Timberville and being reunited with her her dog, Bandit.
“I just thank God I’m here,” Cubbage said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.