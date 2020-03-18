As of Tuesday, the town of Timberville has extended water bill payments to April 6 due to the town office being closed to in-person business transactions until further notice.
To support compliance with federal and state recommendations of prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people in response to the COVID-9 pandemic, town staff will be continue their work through telephone and online interaction.
Those who need to make a water bill payment can do so online or over the phone using a credit card. Checks, cashier’s checks or money orders can be deposited in the drop box in front of the town office.
All other transactions, such as tax payments and zoning permits, will have to be conducted through special arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.