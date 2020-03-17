The Valley Baseball League is holding out hope.
“It’s a little too early to make a determination yet about what we’re going to do this summer,” VBL commissioner Bruce Alger told the Daily News-Record on Monday. “Everybody is in a wait-and-see mode at this point because it changes daily.”
Opening day of the VBL season isn’t scheduled until May 29, but with postponements and cancellations of games and seasons at all levels of sports around the country, the organization – according to Alger – is keeping in close contact with the NCAA, Major League Baseball and the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball about how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he’s had frequent conversations with Chuck Fox, who oversees MLB’s grant program for collegiate summer leagues and amateur baseball as well as NACSB president Stefano Foggi, NCAA liaison for summer baseball Bryce Pruitt and the commissioners of the 12 other NACSB leagues.
“Mainly, we’re being told to follow our local health and state guidelines for this pandemic,” Alger said.
The local league was founded in 1897 in Edinburg, according to the VBL website, with charter teams in Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg.
During a press conference Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged restaurants, theaters, and gyms in the Commonwealth to implement a 10-person limit to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
On Monday, Major League Baseball released a statement announcing the start of its 2020 campaign would be pushed back after the Center for Disease Control recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Most college conferences have canceled the entirety of its spring seasons and the NCAA already canceled its spring championships.
But the VBL season isn’t slated to start for another 10 weeks.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Woodstock River Bandits manager Mike Bocock, a former Turner Ashby standout. “I couldn’t even think about it, but certainly if they’re not having any college baseball, maybe it’d be up to the NCAA.”
“We want to hold off on a decision as long as possible because we don’t want to lose the season,” Alger said. “… It’s still early to tell, but we’re getting closer and closer to the realization where we might just lose the season.”
Harrisonburg Turks operations manager Teresa Wease said she and her husband, Bob, the longtime Turks skipper, have heard the same message relayed from Alger.
“My schedules, my posters and we, the Turks, do a nice, full-color program,” Wease said Tuesday, “and I’m going to have to put those on hold, because if we don’t have a season, you don’t want to spend money that you don’t really have or need.
“But when we talked to [Alger] last week, he said he had already talked to the commissioners of the other NACSB leagues and that everybody is saying the same thing, that it’s just to wait and see.”
Beyond games being events where 50 or more people would gather on a given night, Alger has worries.
“Our big concern is host families,” Alger said. “We’re concerned about bringing players who haven’t been tested [for COVID-19] into host families with kids and older adults. That’s a concern.
“Will we have a host family who is willing to take a player, who they’ve never met before, into their home without the player being tested? Right now, players aren’t being tested because there aren’t enough tests to go around. That’s the scary point and that’s my biggest concern as commissioner. We certainly don’t want to bring an unhealthy person into the home of a host family, and certainly we don’t want a healthy player to go into a home that’s been infected.”
Harrisonburg doesn’t put its players into homes with host families – the Turks stay in summer rental homes in the community. But Wease said Alger’s concern would be an issue for many of the VBL clubs.
“Baseball just seems really trivial right now with what’s happening,” Bocock said. “And I have a love of baseball, but I couldn’t even tell you what’s going to happen in the Valley League because I don’t know.”
A good problem the league is facing is the number of players who want to play, which could lead to a strong level of competition if the season is held.
With spring seasons squashed at the college level, pitchers still need to throw and hitters still need to get their at-bats. It’s not every summer that top-line starting pitchers, who throw a large number of innings during their college seasons, continue throwing over the summer in the VBL. Add in the fact, that the NCAA is granting 2019 spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, the seniors who would’ve had their eligibility expire can now play summer baseball in preparation for their final college season.
“I know Bob has already had some players, who were not going to play this summer, call,” Wease said.
Bocock said he’s taken phone calls from college coaches regularly, too, and believes the VBL could end up with some of the best players in the country should the season be played out.
Alger said: “There’s more players interested. … So we have schools calling all of the NACSB leagues and all the teams in the leagues trying to place these seniors who are now available. What I told my folks to do in the Valley League is, if you want to sign these seniors, that’s fine, but we’re still at a maximum roster limit of 30 [players].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.