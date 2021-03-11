When Bridgewater announced in December its plan to reopen the Sipe Center to live performances, it was unclear when the 2021 season would start.
To play it safe, the town scheduled performances for March, with the first show slated for March 26.
Once ticket sales opened to the public, the response was worth the wait.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Public Works Director Megan Byler said several shows have already sold out since ticket sales began.
“We have 11 shows sold out and others close to it,” Byler said.
As of Tuesday, only 46 seats per show are being sold to comply with social distancing restrictions. The multipurpose theater has 149 seats along with five handicap seats.
Byler said 1,210 tickets have sold so far, bringing in revenue of more than $23,000 to the Sipe Center.
The Sipe Center opened in November 2019, but closed within its first six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the theater’s first three months of operation, it brought in $94,000 in revenue and hosted several sold-out shows.
Byler also shared news on Generations Park’s ice skating rink, which closed for the season Sunday.
Despite limited capacity, Byler said there were more than 12,000 skaters for the 2020-21 season. For the 2019-20 season, there were 13,237 skaters.
“Our staff did an excellent job putting together the season,” she said. “We had a successful season.”
Capacity was limited to 27 skaters per session, with each session lasting one hour. Tickets were also required in advance and could be purchased through ThunderTix on the town’s website.
Byler said of the more than $90,000 in revenue the ice skating rink received this season, 10% of ticket sales went to ThunderTix.
In conclusion, Byler said the ice skating rink only had to close for one day during the season due to inclement weather.
With the winter activities wrapped up, Byler said town staff is now working on revamping the mini-golf course at Sandy Bottom Park.
The mini-golf course is expected to open on April 2.
