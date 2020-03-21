On Friday afternoon, Brandon Joseph Wiley, a trucker from Lexington, N.C., pulled over in Harrisonburg to refuel on his way to Pennsylvania where he would be picking up toilet paper.
“You would think everybody made a run on toilet paper that some of those loads would be paying a little better now, but they’re not,” he said over the wind while pouring diesel into his tractor trailer.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have stocked up on supplies, such as toilet paper. And yet, though the shelves may be empty by the end of the day, truckers such as Wiley make sure they don’t stay that way.
In Pennsylvania, after dropping off his cargo, Wiley is slated to haul paper towels and toilet paper from a Procter & Gamble plant all the way to Orlando, Fla.
He said even with “priority orders” such as these, he hasn’t seen major price shifts.
Darius Alexander, another trucker from Birmingham, Ala., was also refueling in Harrisonburg on Friday. Last week, he carried toilet paper from Aurora, Ill., to Montgomery, Ala., he said.
Both Wiley and Alexander said that the electronic logs, which limit how long truckers can operate in one sitting, have been loosened to haulers of critical supplies, such as medical equipment, food and other essentials, allowing more time behind the wheel.
“I didn’t have to worry about logs, I could go straight through,” Alexander said of his trip to Alabama with toilet paper.
However, both Alexander and Wiley spoke about how the closure of restaurant dining rooms and rest stops has made the conditions on the road, and the job, worse.
“You can’t go in and you can’t walk through a drive-thru, so you can’t get anything to eat,” Alexander said about how his tractor trailer cannot fit through a drive-thru.
As a number of rest stops have closed, truckers have to use porta-johns instead of bathrooms, he said.
Wiley said independent truckers he knows have seen increased pay in their contracts in recent weeks, but not for drivers with firms.
Alexander, who is an independent driver, said he has not had the same experience as the independent truckers Wiley has spoken with.
Wiley, who has hauled goods for disaster relief before, said driver rates increase in such scenarios because of the need for goods. He said he could see rates increasing in the future as the pandemic develops.
“One of the lessons learned in the wake of [Hurricane] Katrina was the need for government to have truckers under contract and on call to spring into action when things needed to be moved,” said Dale Bennett, the president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association.
Bennett said he has been in the trucking industry during disasters before, but that the COVID-19 pandemic is a new situation. However, the trucking industry is nonetheless prepared to address the challenge, he said.
“This is just way different than any sort of confined, local, state, or regional disasters that you think of like hurricanes or tornadoes or massive snowstorms,” he said.
Bennett said the administration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and representatives of the trucking industry have a “good working relationship” that, should truckers be needed more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, government and industry officials can work together to ensure the stability of the delivery of goods.
“Those shelves need to be stocked and it’s the hardworking men and women who serve as truck drivers for this country that ensure the shelves are restocked,” he said.
Great article, thank you Ian!
"Tuckers", good grief!
They made the spelling correction. Mr. Rexrode is working on a pickup truck. What does that have to do with the topic of large commercial motor vehicles, i.e. tractor-trailer combinations, transporting goods during the COVID-19 pandemic?
