As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County emergency management leaders converted the annex building at the city’s Maryland Avenue fire station into a decontamination bay.
Anytime a city or county ambulance transports a possible or confirmed COVID-19 patient, the inside of the vehicle is wiped down at Sentara RMH Medical Center and sent to the decon unit for thorough cleaning.
“It’s in addition to all of the cleaning we’re already doing,” said Lt. Dennis Albertson, of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue. “There are areas you can miss. We’re hitting everything.”
A two-man crew of Rockingham County firefighters, available 24 hours a day, spray the inside of the ambulance with Selectrocide — a disinfectant made up of chlorine dioxide mixed with water.
The firefighters, specially trained in decontamination, use a modified pressure washer to spray every inch of the inside with a fine mist. That includes everything from seat belts to the computers.
The mist remains on the surfaces for 10 minutes, then breaks down, leaving nothing to clean up. The process takes about 25 minutes.
Albertson said the crew is decontaminating about seven vehicles a day, including police cars and fire trucks when needed.
Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said the unit is cleaning the dedicated ambulances used for Accordius Health residents, following an outbreak that left dozens of residents and staff infected at the South Avenue nursing home.
Entering Friday, there were two dedicated ambulances being used for Accordius patients. Holloway said that only will be dedicated to the facility after a decline in transports between the home and the hospital.
On April 18, North Carolina-based Accordius Health released a statement announcing that 81 residents at the 97-bed facility and 12 of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health, in a press release, reported 13 Accordius patients died from the virus. The press release also noted that 38 residents have COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 10 since Monday.
Friday’s COVID-19 statewide tally on the VDH website was at 11,594 The data showed 355 cases in Harrisonburg and 176 in Rockingham County. The statewide death count is at 410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.