Two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Harrisonburg area on Thursday, including a James Madison University student who had recently been overseas.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday night that the total number of cases in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County had risen to three.
The first case was identified on March 12. That person was described as a Harrisonburg resident in his or her 60s, who was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and is recovering at home, a VDH spokesman said Wednesday.
The state agency did not release additional information about the two new patients Thursday, including their ages or where they live, other than in the city-county area.
But Caitlyn Read, a JMU spokeswoman, said the university had been notified that a student tested positive.
In a press release, she said the student lives off-campus and had recently traveled overseas on a personal trip that was not university-sponsored.
The Virginia Department of Health is managing the case, Read said, including reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the student and informing them of their need to self-isolate.
The student was not treated at the University Health Center and is self-isolating off-campus, Read’s release says.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the new cases show the importance of following public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.
“Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic,” Kornegay said in a press release.
State officials recommend not gathering in groups larger than 10.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing is recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
VDH has counted 96 cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Two deaths have been reported.
The three Harrisonburg-area cases are the only ones identified so far in the health department’s Central Shenandoah Health District, which includes Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Bath and Rockbridge counties and the cities therein.
JMU’s positive test comes the day after university officials, along with Bridgewater College, announced plans to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the semester and close their campuses until further notice.
