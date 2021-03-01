New capacity standards are in effect after being first announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday.
Outdoor recreational sports capacity has been increased, while indoor recreational sports capacity remains unchanged from whichever is lower — 30% capacity or 25 spectators.
As of today, outdoor recreational sports venues can have up to 250 spectators per field or 30% capacity. Previously, this was limited to two spectators per event participant or 30% capacity.
A similar expansion also applies to outdoor entertainment venues.
Previously, outdoor entertainment venues, like indoor entertainment venues, could only be open the lower of 30% capacity or 250 people.
While the regulations remain unchanged for indoor venues, outdoor entertainment venues can be open with either 30% capacity or 1,000 people.
Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people, but outdoor gatherings are permitted with up to 25 people. Previously, all gatherings were limited to 10 people.
In addition, closed overnight summer camps can open on May 1 with mitigation measures.
Only two additional limitations remain unchanged.
Large amusement venues are still allowed only 50% capacity if they are outdoors, and gyms are still limited to 75% capacity.
Non-essential retail, restaurants and bars, child care, churches and other places of worship, barbers and salons, and private campgrounds all remain fully open.
“The new guidelines will be effective for at least one month and mitigation measures may be eased further if key health metrics continue to improve,” according to documents from Northam’s office.
(1) comment
I hope they don't hire politicians from D.C. to do the counting at outdoor venues with up to 250 people....I doubt they can count that high.
