Up to $16 billion in direct payments are slated to be offered to farmers and ranchers in need of relief from the current pandemic crisis.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Starting May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the Farm Service Agency, will be accepting applications from producers that have suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any weather-related losses will not be considered.
“We look forward to working with all of the farmers impacted,” said Heather Trobaugh, county executive director for the Rockingham-Page FSA office.
Those who can benefit from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will be able to utilize financial assistance so long as they suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping and marketing.
Perdue said in a press release the farming community was facing an “unprecedented situation” as the nation handles the pandemic.
“President Trump has authorized USDA to ensure our patriotic farmers, ranchers and producers are supported and we are moving quickly to open applications to get payments out the door and into the pockets of farmers,” he said. “These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers. America’s farmers are resilient and will get through this challenge just like they always do with faith, hard work and determination.”
There will be two possible funding sources that will supply the direct support for farmers and ranchers, according to the press release. The first would come from the $9.5 billion appropriated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act and the second source would use the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act worth $6.5 billion.
In order to not exhaust funds during the application period, those who have applied will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval and the remaining portion later on.
Areas of qualification include farmers or ranchers with non-specialty and specialty crops, and wool, livestock and dairy.
Non-specialty crops include malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat and hard red spring wheat. For specialty crops, that includes almonds, beans, broccoli, sweet corn, lemons, iceberg lettuce, spinach, squash, strawberries and tomatoes.
Additional information regarding how payments will work can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.
There are a few areas applicants will have to certify in order to gain approval, such as meeting the Adjusted Gross Income limitation of $900,000, unless 75% or more of their income comes from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities.
Producers must also be in compliance with Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions in order to be eligible for the program.
To submit an application, producers will need to apply through their local FSA office. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.
