The Central Shenandoah Health District made a change to its vaccine appointment process, according to a Sunday email from spokesperson Laura Lee Wight.
Available vaccine appointments at vaccine clinics will now be posted on the CSHD website at noon the day prior to a clinic.
The website is https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-appointments/.
Registration is required for an appointment at a vaccine clinic. Those eligible to sign up are residents in the phase 1a and 1b priority groups, including those 65 and older and those aged 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities, according to Wight.
The change is due to the increase and anticipated further increase in vaccine supply in addition to eligible, pre-registered people missing a chance to get an appointment, according to CSHD documents.
The appointment slots are created when those who have pre-registered do not respond to appointment invitations, Wight said.
She said about 6,000 invitations have to be sent out to fill a 2,000-appointment vaccine clinic.
Wight said the change is meant to make sure as many people as possible are able to get vaccinated.
On Sunday, available slots were posted for Monday mass vaccination clinics at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds and the Staunton-Augusta Health Department.
The open appointment slots will also show what population the vaccination clinic is for, time, date, and which vaccine will be administered, in addition to the location.
-- Staff Reports
