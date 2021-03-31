When the Virginia Department of Health announced inmates in state prisons and local jails qualified for COVID-19 vaccinations under phase 1b, it opened the door for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail and Middle River Regional Jail to vaccinate inmates who were still on lockdown after outbreaks.
That announcement was in January.
Since then, only the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail has received vaccines from VDH, which were administered on Monday.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Tuesday he received confirmation from VDH on Friday the jail would receive the vaccine this week.
Hutcheson said his staff conducted a survey of inmates over the weekend to see who was interested in receiving the vaccine. Of the nearly 335-inmate population at the county jail, Hutcheson said 155 inmates voiced interest in receiving the vaccine.
On Monday, 101 inmates received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine after more than 50 inmates who initially expressed interest later declined to be vaccinated.
“We had enough to do the full facility,” Hutcheson said.
That has not been the case at Middle River Regional Jail, however.
MRRJ Superintendent Jeff Newton said Tuesday the facility has not received any vaccines for its more than 700 inmates.
“I have no idea when we will have it available,” he said.
Middle River Regional Jail was one of several jails in Virginia to experience a COVID-19 outbreak, but has yet to be approved to receive vaccinations for its inmates. On Nov. 17, Newton announced a number of officers tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed and, as a precaution, the jail was placed on lockdown.
Two weeks later, the Verona facility that houses inmates from the cities of Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Staunton along with Rockingham and Augusta counties, announced 213 inmates and 47 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
More than half of the jail’s population eventually tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Nov. 25 and Jan. 21, but the wait for vaccine approval is ongoing.
In emails obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request, Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay asked VDH to prioritize vaccine distribution for regional jails, such as Middle River Regional Jail and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail, months after phase 1b began.
In an email sent to three VDH employees on March 2, Kornegay wrote: “We have brought up several times prioritizing regional jails so that they could get vaccines to provide to inmates. I don’t see any of our regional jails (Rockbridge Regional Jail; Middle River Regional Jail; Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail) on the approved list.”
“The most urgent facility is Middle River,” she wrote, and asked if the facility could be floated to the top of the approved list in order to get inmates vaccinated.
That email was sent 28 days ago.
The Daily News-Record reached out to Kornegay and CSHD spokesperson Laura Lee Wright on Tuesday asking why MRRJ had not received any vaccinations. Both asked to be emailed questions, neither responded by press time.
With vaccines received at the county jail, Hutcheson said there are no plans to do a mass COVID-19 testing on all inmates after receiving 640 Abbott BinaxNOW cards that can detect COVID-19 antigens within 15-20 minutes. Hutcheson said the decision came from the jail’s doctor, Dr. John Gandy, who is in charge of all medical decisions.
In emails obtained through a FOIA request, Kornegay notified Gandy that a case of BinaxNOW cards, or 640 rapid tests, were available as of March 16 and were being transported to the Harrisonburg Health Department for pickup.
Hutcheson confirmed the jail was in possession of the tests and will use them when inmates are transferred to MRRJ or other jails to ensure they are not positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve had access to them all along,” he said.
The decision to not administer a mass testing was included in the FOIA request, which contained guidelines from VDH on how to consider testing broadly. According to the document, VDH stated that expanded testing should “only be implemented if the facility has the resources and ability to act on the results of testing.”
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Hutcheson said any inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 is placed into a specialty cell that can hold one person. There are 20 specialty cells located in the jail.
“If you can’t quarantine them, where will you put them?” he said. “There’s limited space.”
Hutcheson said he intended to hold a second round of vaccine availability for inmates that declined to be vaccinated Monday in the near future.
