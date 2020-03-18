In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger traffic at airports has been dropping not only nationally, but locally as well.
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has already seen the effects of the new coronavirus.
In the last week the Weyers Cave airport has noticed a “significant drop off” in passenger traffic, according to Executive Director Gregory Campbell.
“It’s consistent with what is being seen on the national level,” he said.
Campbell said prior to the last week, the airport experienced a good amount of traffic through the beginning of spring break.
Over the last year, the airport has made several changes to accommodate flyers, such as announcing new flights to Washington-Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, partnering with James Madison University and making improvements to the parking lot and lobby area.
The airport commission voted in November to rehabilitate the parking lots on both airline and general aviation sides. The project would be put out to bid and most likely completed in two phases, Campbell said.
The commission also awarded a contract to Lantz Construction to build a secure area partition, a removable glass wall that would be installed in the passenger lobby to allow flexibility to increase the size of the post-screening gate and lobby area during peak flight periods.
Campbell said the addition would allow the airport the flexibility it needs to accommodate larger aircraft with more passengers for current charters and future service providers, which may use aircraft larger than the 50-seat jets operated by SkyWest.
“At this point we are continuing with our projects that are already underway and will reassess each one as designs are completed and prior to construction,” Campbell said.
The updates to the airport were due to the rise in total passenger traffic, which increased by 44% in 2019, according to Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for the Weyers Cave airport. SkyWest, a United affiliate, is credited with helping to increase traffic since taking over as SVRA's commercial provider in April 2018.
Ream said the airport broke all-time monthly passenger records three times in 2019.
A new record by a single airline was set at 3,362 passengers in October 2018. The record was broken in July with 3,546 passengers, then in October with 3,696 and again in December with 3,721 passengers, Ream said.
Campbell hoped the trend would continue into 2020, but due to COVID-19’s nationwide spread and people choosing to avoid travel, Campbell said it was hard to forecast the impact of the new coronavirus at this point.
But this isn’t new territory for SVRA and other airports across the nation as passenger traffic significantly declined after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“What’s different for us this time is that we have a solid partner in United and SkyWest and feel comfortable in their ability to adjust the crisis and work to restore service after we get through this,” he said.
Campbell said United has implemented new procedures on board its aircraft and updates its website constantly with more information relating to COVID-19.
At SVRA, staff has put additional measures in place in response to growing concerns relating to COVID-19 on top of their normal focus of keeping public areas clean.
Campbell said those new measures included extra cleaning and disinfection of all high-touch areas, increased monitoring and refill of all hand sanitizer stations and hand soap dispensers, and signage throughout the buildings reminding passengers, staff and visitors of steps they should take to prevent the spread of this virus.
There have been no other changes to policies or protocols as of Wednesday, other than the cancellation of the Run the Runway 5K and Aviation Fun Day event that was scheduled for last Sunday.
“At this point we are fully operational, and it’s business as usual,” Campbell said. “Things could change regarding airline schedules as United and the other major carriers have made it clear they will be making adjustments to capacity throughout their networks. As part of the United network there may be changes here as well.”
Campbell said passengers should be notified by the airline of any changes, but the airport itself will remain open even if there are changes in airline schedules.
“We are still seeing somewhat regular activity of business, corporate, private, air medical and charter operations and all our tenant business are operational, including car rental agencies and aviation support services,” he said.
Campbell said it was too early to tell what type of an impact COVID-19 would have on the airport as far as airport passenger travel, revenue and perception of air travel, but said he was hopeful that as the situation improves over time, the passenger traffic would rebound.
