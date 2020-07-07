As Executive Director Greg Campbell phrased it, it’s a new era for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and with it comes new safety measures.
The airport announced Tuesday the launch of the #SHDcares initiative, a program designed to ensure passenger safety and comfort while following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As passengers begin to resume travel, we know that safety is at the forefront of their minds throughout the trip” said Campbell in an email. “The new additions we have made as part of the #SHDcares initiative are very complementary to the procedures in place from our partners with SkyWest and United to keep passengers safe in the air.”
United rolled out the CleanPlus initiative that directs the delivery of cleanliness, prioritizing a passenger's well-being and pushing toward a “healthier tomorrow,” according to United’s website.
The airline partnered with Clorox to provide products to airports across the United States in an effort to show support for a safe traveling environment.
Following closely with United’s procedures, Campbell said travelers at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport can expect to see enhanced cleaning procedures, floor markers and signage, protective shields at customer service counters and hand sanitizer stations located throughout the airport.
“Cleaning routines have been increased for high-touch surface areas and staff is using an electrostatic sprayer to regularly disinfect all surface areas, including those that are difficult to reach with manual cleaning,” he said.
Clorox increased its production of health care products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an electrostatic sprayer that sprays disinfectant on up to 18,000 square feet per hour, according to the products description.
Other safety measures include providing travel-size containers of hand sanitizer to passengers as they go through the security checkpoint. Passengers and staff will also be required to wear face coverings in the passenger terminal and onboard United Airlines planes.
Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for SVRA, said it was important for travelers to know that while there are some visible changes to the airport due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also features that remain the same.
“We’re still connected to United’s network at two major hubs, Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles, making it easy for our passengers to reliably get where they need to go while traveling smarter and taking advantage of a less-crowded, more enjoyable travel experience,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.