There will be no Valley Baseball League in 2020, the league announced Thursday night.
According to a release posted on the VBL website, the league’s executive committee voted to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement said the executive committee’s vote was unanimous.
“The league is thankful for the incredible sponsorships over past years and in preparation for this summer, and hopes that sponsors will choose to rejoin the league in the future,” the statement read. “That money, however, would be better served to support local businesses and families in need in this trying time.”
The Valley Baseball League’s decision comes on the heels of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order issued Monday, which shuttered all non-essential businesses until June 10. The VBL season was scheduled to begin May 29.
The VBL, an 11-team, wooden-bat league that stretches from Covington to Purcellville, is a member of the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball alongside other leagues like the Cape Cod League, Florida League, and Southern Collegiate.
The Harrisonburg Turks play their home games at Veterans Memorial Park and were scheduled to have their first home game on May 29 against the Purcellville Cannons.
The VBL’s 42-game regular season runs through late July. The organization has been an NCAA-sanctioned league since 1961, according to its website, and produced big leaguers one year after the next. Current pros such as Brett Gardner, Jason Kipnis, Erik Kratz, Tommy La Stella, and Daniel Murphy spent summers in the Valley.
“We don’t want to hold these 330-plus players up if they have the opportunity to play somewhere else,” Valley Baseball League commissioner Bruce Alger said earlier this week. “And so that weighs heavy on my mind as well.”
Now the fate of summer baseball in the Valley awaits the Rockingham County Baseball League’s decision.
League commissioner Randy Atkins told the News-Record last week the RCBL would meet April 13 to discuss the coming season. Atkins said Tuesday that June 10 “is a fluid date” and hopes federal guidelines to shut down many businesses through the end of April would be a closer guess of getting back to “normal” than June 10. “I am not worried yet. We have a few contingency plans,” Atkins said Tuesday.
The eight-team league is slated to begin May 22 with four games: the Grottoes Cardinals at the Clover Hill Bucks; the Bridgewater Reds at the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks; the Broadway Bruins at the New Market Shockers; and the Elkton Blue Sox at the Montezuma Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.