It’s been roughly two months since churchgoers passed around the collection plate at Shenandoah Valley churches.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19 has shuttered sanctuary doors, resulting in many churches hosting online services and praying the tithes and offerings flow in.
For Amanda Garber, pastor of the United Methodist Church-affiliated RISE in downtown Harrisonburg, finances are about to get tight.
Many of her members are local college students or recent graduates who have stayed in the area.
“We’re made up of a lot of young people that were just starting out in life financially,” Garber said. “Many of my people have been affected by unemployment. It’s a very concerning and frightening feeling.”
After a slow beginning of the year financially, Garber said, March and April were good months considering the sudden change on how churches hold services. But the future is in question for the church, which has shifted services and giving opportunities online.
“I don’t know what May and the summer will look like,” she said, adding that the church often sees a decline in churchgoers during the warmer months as people go on vacation. “I’m anticipating some hard times ahead.”
She said the church’s largest expense is rent, followed by utilities.
While the church attempts to maintain its overhead costs, it has continued to keep its Love Packs Ministry going. The program provides food to families of 45 Spotswood Elementary School students.
“It’s turned into more supplemental food, but we’ve managed to pull it off,” she said. “But we could really use funding for that.”
Looking to the United Methodist Church for extra funding might be tough.
“Our denomination is really having a hard time financially,” Garber said.
As a result, Garber has turned to fundraising. The church has already hosted two live at-home concerts to raise money.
The church has also started Project Pinwheel. For $50, supporters can send a pack of 36 pinwheels to someone in the area. The “Pinwheel Pirates” will also place the pinwheels in someone’s yard for birthdays and graduations.
“People can order a pack of pinwheels just for some good ol’ fashion joy,” she said. “We call it perfectly pointless play.”
She said the church plans to rely on fundraising and community donations until things get back to normal, whenever that may be.
“It’s really hard to plan for the future, because nobody knows what’s going to happen,” she said.
While RISE isn’t among the roughly 65% of churches in the United States reporting a decline in giving, according to the State of the Plate survey conducted in mid-April, it could be soon, Garber said.
The report showed that 34% of churches reported a loss of 10% to 20%, 22% reported a decline of 30% to 50% and 9% of congregations reported a decline of 75% or more.
While many churches are feeling the brunt of the stay-at-home orders, Pastor Wayne Pence of Mountain View Fellowship Church of the Brethren in McGaheysville said his church is hanging on financially.
His church is among the 8% in the country reporting an increase in giving.
“We’re doing pretty well,” he said. “Compared to March and April of last year, the giving is slightly ahead. It surprised me a little bit.”
He said two of the church’s biggest expenses, utilities and office supplies, are down.
While services have shifted online, he said, the church doesn’t provide an online giving option.
He said people have been bringing their tithes and offerings to the church or mailing them in. He also said several area residents who aren’t normal churchgoers have contributed.
One of the advantages the church has, he said, is that its mortgage is paid off.
The congregation built the church in 2006 and submitted its last mortgage payment last year, significantly reducing overhead expenses.
“We’re very fortunate,” Pence said. “We’re blessed.”
Matt Cross, associate pastor of Potter’s House Worship Center in Harrisonburg, said giving at his church is down a bit.
“Giving has been down because people are unsure of the economy ... people are losing their jobs,” he said. “But we’ve definitely had faithful people that are continuing to tithe during this crisis.”
The church used to have three in-person services a week but has shifted to mostly online services, with the occasional drive-in church.
“When you no longer have three services, that’s three opportunities that people don’t have to give,” he said.
The church provides a way to donate online, but he said some like to do it the old fashioned way: by mail.
Last year, the church paid off its mortgage, Cross said, putting the congregation in a better position to ride out the storm.
“That’s been a huge blessing,” he said. “We’re grateful.”
Cross said he’s concerned other churches might not stay afloat in the months ahead, especially those with steep mortgage or rent payments. But, he said, it’s important to stay focused on the mission of leading a congregation.
“The church is never about the building,” he said. “You may lose the building, but you’re not going to lose the faith.”
