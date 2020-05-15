The Valley Mall reopened on Friday, however, not all the stores and restaurants inside the mall have continued business just yet, according to a press release.
More information on exactly which businesses have reopened inside the mall can be viewed at thevalleymall.com.
“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to Valley Mall,” said Cortney Carderelli, the marketing manager for the mall in the release.
— Staff Reports
