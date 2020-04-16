The Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed Thursday that there's a COVID-19 outbreak at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg, according to a press release.
The Daily News-Record first reported the outbreak on Monday.
As of Tuesday, Dr. Jonathan Shenk, medical director of Valley Family and Elder Care, said four residents tested positive for the virus. The group oversees care at the facility
The remaining residents, he said, were tested that day.
It's unclear if those results have came back.
Shenk referred questions to the health district, which didn't release any results.
On Thursday, the Daily-New Record reported that one resident, 73-year-old Jim Southerly, died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, died from COVID-19, according to family members.
According to Southerly's daughter, Broadway resident Karin King, Sentara RMH Medical Center called her family Wednesday afternoon to tell them he had died at 1 p.m. King said she was told Southerly had been in the hospital since Sunday, but she never received a call from Accordius.
“I’m pretty angry,” she said. “I didn’t even know he was in the hospital.”
The health district hasn't confirmed the fatality.
The City of Harrisonburg is helping with the outbreak at the facility.
City Spokesman Michael Parks said two ambulances have been dedicated to the facility. One is being staffed by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the other by the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Neither ambulance, he said, will be used for calls outside of the home.
Thursday’s COVID-19 tally on the Virginia Department of Health website reported 6,889 cases, an increase from 6,500 reported Wednesday. The data showed 119 cases in Harrisonburg and 69 in Rockingham County.
The statewide death count increased from 195 on Wednesday to 208 on Thursday.
Last week, the VDH reported the first COVID-19-related fatality in the Central Shenandoah Health District. VDH declined to say where the death was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.