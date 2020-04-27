Six months ago, Debbie Honeycutt’s son arrived at the Community Corrections Alternative Program in Lineville looking to start a new life.
Lee County resident Daniel Wesley Middleton, 35, was wrapping up a sentence for writing bad checks — a crime his mother said was committed to support his drug addiction.
Middleton was transferred to the 125-bed facility in January with the hopes to receive vocational training and life-coping skills.
While at the state-run jail, his mother said, he was among 25 inmates to have contracted COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed on its website that 25 inmates have the virus, but three have been released.
“It’s scary,” Honeycutt said. “He had some aching and a headache. I just hope it doesn’t get any worse.”
Honeycutt said little was done to stop the spread of the virus. She said inmates weren’t given masks or hand sanitizer and that a plastic sheet was all that separated them in their rooms.
“It's negligence that could have, and hopefully won’t, cost somebody their lives,” said Honeycutt, who added she’s a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home. “We know how to protect ourselves and other people.”
The DOC couldn’t be reached for comment. A message couldn’t be left for the department's spokesperson because her mailbox was full.
Both Rockingham County Jail and Middle River Regional Jail in Verona reported no cases.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he’s prepared if an inmate tests positives.
“We have an isolation pod, but we haven’t had to put anyone in it,” he said. “It’s a 20-person pod and it’s empty.”
MRRJ has also made room for a quarantine area for inmates who test positive.
The outbreak at the Linville jail is the second confirmed outbreak in the Harrisonburg area.
On April 18, North Carolina-based Accordius Health released a statement announcing that 81 residents at the 97-bed facility and 12 of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health, in a press release, reported 13 Accordius patients died from the virus. The press release also noted that 38 residents have COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 10 since April 20.
Monday’s COVID-19 statewide tally on the VDH website was at 13,535. The data showed 383 cases in Harrisonburg and 193 in Rockingham County. The statewide death count is at 458.
