Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a Harrisonburg long-term care facility.
State officials collected specimens from symptomatic residents. The specimens were sent to the state lab in Richmond. Several were positive for COVID-19.
The department, which is working to determine a possible source of exposure, hasn't released the name of the facility.
"When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned," said Health Director Dr. Laura Kornegay in a statement Saturday night. "We'll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and to provide expert guidance on infection control."
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County reported Friday that 40 residents have died from the illness.
The announcement of the possible outbreak at the Harrisonburg facility came one day after VDH reported the first COVID-19-related fatality in the Central Shenandoah Health District. VDH declined to say where the death was.
The Central Shenandoah Health District covers the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro.
On Thursday, Harrisonburg city spokesperson Michael Parks said cases of COVID-19 in the city and Rockingham County spiked to over 80 and city officials again urged residents to abide by Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
Virginia reported more than 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in the pandemic, The Associated Press reported.
The new cases brought the confirmed total to 5,077, a figure that is almost certainly an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing and the likelihood that many people without symptoms could be spreading the highly contagious virus, according to the AP.
Sunday's tally on the Virginia Department of Health website reported 5,274 cases, but the website warned Sunday's count may be underreported.
The death count increased from 130 on Saturday to 141 on Sunday.
Sunday's data shows 81 cases in Harrisonburg and 43 in Rockingham County.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
