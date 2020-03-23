According to its website, the Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 254 cases of COVID-19 with 38 people in the hospital and six deaths attributed to the virus as of Monday.
The website reported that 3,697 people have been tested.
The VDH’s noon report on Sunday listed 219 cases.
There are currently three cases reported in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area as of Monday. The first case was identified on March 12. That person was described as a Harrisonburg resident in his or her 60s, who was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
On Thursday, the VDH confirmed two more cases: a Harrisonburg woman in her 20s and a Rockingham County man in his 30s.
Caitlyn Read, a JMU spokeswoman, said Thursday the university had been notified that one of the two new cases was a student.
The JMU student who tested positive lived off campus, Read said in a press release, and recently traveled overseas. The travel was personal, and not university-sponsored, the release stated, and the student was not treated at the University Health Center and is self-isolating in a location off campus.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the new cases show the importance of following public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.
“Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic,” Kornegay said in a press release.
State officials recommend not gathering in groups larger than 10.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing is recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
