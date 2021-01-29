State Vaccine Coordinator Danny Avula said it was not the Virginia Department of Health’s intention for hospitals to prioritize vaccinations of their own eligible patients over eligible members of the public.
“It was clearly the intent to make sure hospitals had what they needed to vaccinate their front-line health care workers. In some cases that went beyond and that was not our intent,” Avula said during a media call Friday.
He said most hospital systems across the state got the “message and have handled that really responsibly,” he said.
“There’s probably a legal or some sort of policy pathway to force their hand, we just have not explored it because, again, in most places it’s worked really well and there hasn’t been a need for it,” Avula said.
On Wednesday, Sentara announced it would continue to prioritize vaccination of Sentara Medical Group patients 75 and older over others 75 and older.
Large amounts of vaccines were first shipped to hospitals because 1a included health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, Avula said. Hospitals received many of the Pfizer vaccines, which need ultra-cold storage that in many cases only hospitals have access to, according to Avula.
When health care providers received their doses, they agreed to follow Virginia’s prioritization guidelines as best as possible, but the state did not prohibit providers from prioritizing their own patients, according to a VDH spokesperson.
“The places where the public health infrastructure and health systems are joined and strategizing how to get this to different tiers of the community — that’s the way it should work and that varies,” Avula said.
However, Northam announced Wednesday all vaccine shipments will be delivered directly to the health districts.
“This is part of why the allocation runs though the health district now, the health district can work with providers to really ensure those priority groups actually get prioritized," Avula said.
Sentara also announced Wednesday it is vaccinating all its staff, including those who are not front-line medical workers. Because they “are critical to the ongoing operations of health system facilities,” all staff meet the 1a criteria, Sentara said in a Thursday email.
However, Avula said that is not necessarily in line with the state's idea of 1a.
“The intent and the definition of 1a really is health care personnel who are at higher risk because of potential exposure and now, sometimes, there are office staff, because of where they work in a clinic setting or because of patient contact, would clearly qualify,” Avula said.
He said there are still many non-licensed medical setting workers who fall in one 1a, “but the hope and intent is that the health care systems would prioritize those with increased risk because of exposure to patients."
