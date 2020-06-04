The Virginia Department of Health, with help from the city of Harrisonburg, will provide free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a press release from Michael Parks, the city spokesman.
The testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from 2 to 6 p.m. on Duke Drive at James Madison University and will be available to anyone interested.
Interpreters will be available for Arabic, Kurdish, Spanish and Swahili speakers and those who go for testing are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing, if possible.
— Staff Reports
