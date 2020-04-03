If you’re worrying about your fur baby getting the treatment or care they need during this time of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, worry not. Veterinary clinics in Harrisonburg are still operating, just with a few changes.
Vet clinics are still seeing patients, but limiting contact with their human owners with curbside drop-off and pickup.
Owners of animals needing care can still get the services they need, but they can’t accompany their pets into the clinic, said Cassey Whiteside, office manager for Heartland Veterinary Clinic.
The only exception to the rule of no owners inside with pets is if a pet needs to be put down, Whiteside said.
Heartland is operating a cat curbside and a dog curbside drop-off and pickup. Vet clinic workers wearing masks and gloves greet pet owners at their vehicles and bring the animals in for whatever they need.
Currently, the clinic is not limiting services, except for nail trimmings. Whiteside said there may come a time when only essential services can be provided, but they are not there yet.
Some Heartland supplies that are not needed and deemed human grade have been donated to local hospitals at this time of need, such as gowns and surgical gloves.
“We want people to know we are here for their pets,” Whiteside said. “We are essential for their fur babies, but we are concerned for their well-being as well.”
Whiteside said Heartland understands it can be hard for pet owners not to have face-to-face contact with their doctors, but for the most part they have been understanding and patient as Heartland adjusts to these new strictures.
Similar to Heartland, Anicira is also operating a curbside drop-off and pickup for pets. Staff are also mailing medicine to pet owners at no charge as needed.
“We have adjusted our operations to respond effectively to COVID,” said Katie Nicholson, marketing and communications manager for Anicira.
Nicholson said Anicira is treating all pets for whatever reason and will continue to follow guidelines from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other veterinary organizations as changes develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.