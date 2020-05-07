The Virginia High School League Executive Committee on Thursday voted to cancel all spring sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.
"Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk."
The league had previously canceled the spring season in March but left open the possibility of playing games or a tournament in the summer. That came shortly after the VHSL canceled all but the Class 2 boys and girls basketball championships and announced the semifinal winners in Class 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 as “co-champions.”
Thursday's decision eliminated the possibility of any spring games being played in the summer. It also prevents teams and athletes from doing any out-of-season training together until at least June 25 — the date of the next VHSL Executive Committee meeting.
“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, we need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC," Haun said. "Every decision we make, and will make looking forward, will be in the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our top priority.”
The VHSL Executive Committee did agree to meet again on June 25 to discuss out-of-season practice policies for the month of July and the status of fall sports. During the meeting, Haun noted that any plan is hypothetical at this point until restrictions from Gov. Ralph Northam are eased.
"I feel for our student-athletes, coaches and families, especially for the seniors to have their season taken away from them," Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter said. "I certainly understand this is the correct decision due to the circumstances, but it doesn't make it easier. The commitment our students have made over their careers is incredible and I know that commitment will continue as they pursue their new goals and opportunities. I'm thankful for their dedication."
