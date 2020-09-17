The Virginia High School League officially announced the implementation of the "Championships +1" schedule for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday.
The league had previously announced a draft of the plan on Aug. 24 and after pushing the original meeting back two weeks from Sept. 3 to allow more time for feedback from athletic directors and coaches, the Executive Committee made it official with a unanimous vote.
"I'm very excited about the VHSL approving the ["Championships +1] model," East Rockingham athletic director Eric Phillips said. "This models allows every student-athlete to play the sport they enjoy and have a chance to compete for district, region and state championships."
Under the new plan, typical winter sports — basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving and wrestling — will begin practices on Dec. 7 and the first contests will be held on Dec. 21.
Fall sports — golf, volleyball, football, cross country and competition cheer — will actually be played in the winter months with a start date of Feb. 4 and run into the spring with the final contest being played on May 1.
As for spring sports — baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, outdoor track and lacrosse — will have their seasons delayed, but start on April 12 and end finish up by June 26.
"I'm excited that we have something in stone and to look forward to," Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach. "My schedule is 95 percent done for all sports. We have just a few holes left to fill. The challenge is going to be for those smaller districts, like the Valley, to find non-district opponents. Most teams will have their schedules filled within their own district."
The "Championships +1" model allows teams that don't advance to the regional tournament to play one additional game against any opponent that is also not playing in regionals. Every sport will still hold a state championship, but only one team from each region will qualify for the state tournament.
The venue for those state title games will also be different from past years. Instead of large venues in neutral locations, the game will be hosted by the team at the top of the bracket or a qualified facility in its geographic area.
“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect," VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. "We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter, and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”
With sports like indoor track, swimming and wrestling, fewer individuals will qualify for the state meet. Wrestling will have an eight-person bracket in a one-day tournament. Indoor track will advance only the top three region finishers, cross country will advance two teams and three individuals and outdoor track will advance only the top four region finishers in each event.Swimming would also only take the top four region finishers in each respective event while golf would send one team and three individuals per region.
"I'm thankful for the work of the Virginia High School League," Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter aid. "I'm looking forward to the day when our student-athletes can have a sense of normalcy and get back to doing what they love."
Thursday's decision certainly didn't take anyone by surprise. Most of the athletic directors expected it to get approved. Once it did, however, it finally brought some stability and a purpose moving forward. That, according to them, is just what their athletes, coaches and school communities needed.
"I continue to be hopeful that we will be able to offer all of our scheduled athletic and academic events during the 2020-21 school year," Turner Ashby AD Will Crockett said. "Today's announcement means that is still a possibility."
