CHARLOTTESVILLE — Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement on Monday that all public schools in the state of Virginia would be closed for the remainder of the school year, attention quickly shifted to the Virginia High School League and the status of spring sports.
Within an hour, the VHSL announced that the spring sports season was effectively canceled, impacting more than 70,000 athletes across the state of Virginia.
There was a glimmer of hope, however, when the VHSL added that it will hold a conference call with its crisis management team early today to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer.
That decision could mean a tournament in the summer or perhaps even playing a shortened schedule. Both of those scenarios could present an array of challenges but haven’t been ruled out yet. The league said it will announce a decision following the meeting.
“We need to support our governor and state superintendent,” said VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Haun added: “Our crisis management team is made up of excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and families.”
Also on Monday, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) said it would not sanction any spring championships in light of the announcement from Northam, according to VISAA executive director Richard Kemper, Jr. Eastern Mennonite of Harrisonburg is a VISAA member.
At the college level, Division III Eastern Mennonite University announced Monday the end of the spring season for its teams. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference, of which EMU is a member, cancelled spring sports effective Saturday.
The EMU announcement meant the end of the first women’s lacrosse season in school history. “I told them we were just getting started,” EMU lacrosse coach Katie Russo told the Daily News-Record Monday of the message to her team. “It has been a whirlwind. I support EMU in the decision. The whole lacrosse world is going through this together; there are no games.”
Sports Editor David Driver contributed to this report.
