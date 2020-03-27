The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday the total number of cases of COVID-19 is now 604, including five cases being reported in Harrisonburg and four in Rockingham County.
The VDH is also reporting 14 deaths from the virus and 83 patients hospitalized among the 7,337 tested.
On Thursday, the VDH reported 460 cases of the virus with four cases in Harrisonburg and two in the county.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
